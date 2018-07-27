 


Banana and caramel milkshake.
Banana and caramel milkshake.
Courtesy of Shake That: Milkshake Lab

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Milkshakes, Chocolate Brunch, and Joe's Stone Crab Closes for Season

Clarissa Buch | July 27, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

This weekend, Shake That: Milkshake Lab opens in downtown Miami, Ralph Pagano's Naked Lunch closes, the Brickell City Centre hosts a full moon party with food and cocktails, and Cao Chocolates teams up with Patch of Heaven Sanctuary to host a chocolate brunch.

Oreo milkshake
Oreo milkshake
Courtesy of Shake That: Milkshake Lab

Shake That: Milkshake Lab Pops Up in Downtown Miami. Beginning Friday, a pop-up milkshake bar inside downtown Miami's Freshko Gourmet will whip up frozen treats while eliminating waste. Shake That: Milkshake Lab, created by former Miami Culinary Institute students Michael Kelsey and Carlos Ortiz, features creative milk-based drinks using already-stocked ingredients at Freshko, such as bananas, caramel, and Nutella. Highlights include Oreo, Nutella tiramisu, and the Miami Heat with strawberry and pineapple. The menu will also feature a rotating flavor called the "Lab Test." Regardless of ingredients, all shakes cost about $8. For now, the pop-up is expected to run through late September or early October. 228 SE First St., Miami; 305-415-2001; instagram.com/shakethatmia.

Ralph Pagano
Ralph Pagano
Courtesy of South Beach Seafood Festival

Ralph Pagano's Naked Lunch Closes. Naked Lunch, Ralph Pagano's old-school deli and diner inside the University of Miami Life Science & Technology Park, will serve free lunch to all of its regulars on Friday before the restaurant closes. The weekday-only spot, which opened in April 2015, was known for an eclectic all-day menu, featuring falafel and chicken shawarma sandwiches, alongside ceviche, lamb meatballs, mezze platters, and poke bowls. 1951 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-307-5889. The restaurant will close after lunch service on Friday, July 27.

Courtesy of Brickell City Centre
Courtesy of Brickell City Centre

Full Moon Soirée at Brickell City Centre. Mingle under the moonlight food, drink, and live music. Uma Galera will perform, followed by Latin funk band Spam Allstars. Sip on cocktails by Mac’s Pubs, while sampling bites from Meat & Bone, Don Giuseppe's Pizza, Reina Vegana, Coop, Fufi Empanadas, and Cielito Artisan Pops. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Brickell City Centre, 700 Brickell Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Pisco y Nazca
Courtesy of Pisco y Nazca

Peruvian Independence Day at Pisco y Nazca. Celebrate with half-off pisco sours on Saturday. The restaurant's Kendall and Doral locations will also host Independence Day parties complete with a "desayuno lurín" special, a popular Peruvian breakfast complete with a tamale, a serving of chicharrón, fried sweet potato and bread. All day Saturday, July 28, at Pisco y Nazca, various locations; piscoynazca.com.

Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo

Joe's Stone Crab Closes for Season. If you want one last chance to get your Joe's Stone Crab fix, make plans to visit the century-old Miami Beach icon this weekend, because Joe's Stone Crab will close for the season after service this Saturday. Joe's will be open through Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. at the bar and 6 p.m. in the dining room. As always, the restaurant takes no reservations, so grab a cocktail and prepare to wait. It's worth it. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 800-780-2722; joesstonecrab.com. Joe's Take Away will reopen August 1 and remain in service through mid-October.

Blackberry rum truffle
Blackberry rum truffle
Courtesy of Cao Chocolate

Cao Chocolates' Summer Brunch at Patch of Heaven Sanctuary. Brunch will get a little sweeter this weekend as Cao Chocolates teams up with Heaven Sanctuary. Spend the afternoon learning about where chocolate comes from and how it's used for sweet and savory items. The event will also include a tour through Patch of Heaven, followed by a chocolate tasting and a sweet and savory secret brunch menu complete with bottomless mimosas. A vegetarian alternative menu will be available, too. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Patch of Heaven Sanctuary, 21900 SW 157th Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $60 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Duffy's
Courtesy of Duffy's

National Chicken Wing Day at Duffy's. Score half off when you order ten of Duffy's jumbo wings. The special, which is valid on bone-in, jumbo wings, is available all day Sunday. Pair an order of wings with two-for-one happy hour cocktails, wine, or beer. All day Sunday, July 29, at Duffy's, various locations; duffysmvp.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

