Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Milkshakes, Chocolate Brunch, and Joe's Stone Crab Closes for Season

Shake That: Milkshake Lab Pops Up in Downtown Miami. Beginning Friday, a pop-up milkshake bar inside downtown Miami's Freshko Gourmet will whip up frozen treats while eliminating waste. Shake That: Milkshake Lab, created by former Miami Culinary Institute students Michael Kelsey and Carlos Ortiz, features creative milk-based drinks using already-stocked ingredients at Freshko, such as bananas, caramel, and Nutella. Highlights include Oreo, Nutella tiramisu, and the Miami Heat with strawberry and pineapple. The menu will also feature a rotating flavor called the "Lab Test." Regardless of ingredients, all shakes cost about $8. For now, the pop-up is expected to run through late September or early October. 228 SE First St., Miami; 305-415-2001; instagram.com/shakethatmia.
Ralph Pagano's Naked Lunch Closes. Naked Lunch, Ralph Pagano's old-school deli and diner inside the University of Miami Life Science & Technology Park, will serve free lunch to all of its regulars on Friday before the restaurant closes. The weekday-only spot, which opened in April 2015, was known for an eclectic all-day menu, featuring falafel and chicken shawarma sandwiches, alongside ceviche, lamb meatballs, mezze platters, and poke bowls. 1951 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-307-5889. The restaurant will close after lunch service on Friday, July 27.
Full Moon Soirée at Brickell City Centre. Mingle under the moonlight food, drink, and live music. Uma Galera will perform, followed by Latin funk band Spam Allstars. Sip on cocktails by Mac’s Pubs, while sampling bites from Meat & Bone, Don Giuseppe's Pizza, Reina Vegana, Coop, Fufi Empanadas, and Cielito Artisan Pops. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Brickell City Centre, 700 Brickell Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Joe's Stone Crab Closes for Season. If you want one last chance to get your Joe's Stone Crab fix, make plans to visit the century-old Miami Beach icon this weekend, because Joe's Stone Crab will close for the season after service this Saturday. Joe's will be open through Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. at the bar and 6 p.m. in the dining room. As always, the restaurant takes no reservations, so grab a cocktail and prepare to wait. It's worth it. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 800-780-2722; joesstonecrab.com. Joe's Take Away will reopen August 1 and remain in service through mid-October.
Cao Chocolates' Summer Brunch at Patch of Heaven Sanctuary. Brunch will get a little sweeter this weekend as Cao
National Chicken Wing Day at Duffy's. Score half off when you order ten of Duffy's jumbo wings. The special, which is valid on bone-in, jumbo wings, is available all day Sunday. Pair an order of wings with two-for-one happy hour cocktails, wine, or beer. All day Sunday, July 29, at Duffy's, various locations; duffysmvp.com.
