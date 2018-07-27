Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Milkshakes, Chocolate Brunch, and Joe's Stone Crab Closes for Season

This weekend, Shake That: Milkshake Lab opens in downtown Miami, Ralph Pagano's Naked Lunch closes, the Brickell City Centre hosts a full moon party with food and cocktails, and Cao Chocolates teams up with Patch of Heaven Sanctuary to host a chocolate brunch.

EXPAND Oreo milkshake Courtesy of Shake That: Milkshake Lab

Shake That: Milkshake Lab Pops Up in Downtown Miami. Beginning Friday, a pop-up milkshake bar inside downtown Miami's Freshko Gourmet will whip up frozen treats while eliminating waste. Shake That: Milkshake Lab, created by former Miami Culinary Institute students Michael Kelsey and Carlos Ortiz, features creative milk-based drinks using already-stocked ingredients at Freshko, such as bananas, caramel, and Nutella. Highlights include Oreo, Nutella tiramisu, and the Miami Heat with strawberry and pineapple. The menu will also feature a rotating flavor called the "Lab Test." Regardless of ingredients, all shakes cost about $8. For now, the pop-up is expected to run through late September or early October. 228 SE First St., Miami; 305-415-2001; instagram.com/shakethatmia.

Ralph Pagano Courtesy of South Beach Seafood Festival

Ralph Pagano's Naked Lunch Closes. Naked Lunch, Ralph Pagano's old-school deli and diner inside the University of Miami Life Science & Technology Park, will serve free lunch to all of its regulars on Friday before the restaurant closes. The weekday-only spot, which opened in April 2015, was known for an eclectic all-day menu, featuring falafel and chicken shawarma sandwiches, alongside ceviche, lamb meatballs, mezze platters, and poke bowls. 1951 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-307-5889. The restaurant will close after lunch service on Friday, July 27.