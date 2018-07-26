Ralph Pagano's Naked Lunch to Close Friday

Naked Lunch, Ralph Pagano's old-school deli and diner inside the University of Miami Life Science & Technology Park, will serve its last meal on Friday, July 27.

The weekday-only spot, which opened in April 2015, was known for an eclectic all-day menu, featuring falafel and chicken shawarma sandwiches, alongside ceviche, lamb meatballs, mezze platters, and poke bowls.

"The lease expired and the owners are developing a new technology-driven interactive lobby," Pagano says. "We had a great time there. And if it wasn't for that building, I wouldn't have known about the Vivex, which supplied all of the tissue after my accident."