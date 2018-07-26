Shake That: Milkshake Lab Pops Up in Downtown Miami

Beginning Friday, a pop-up milkshake bar inside downtown Miami's Freshko Gourmet will whip up frozen treats while eliminating waste.

Shake That: Milkshake Lab, created by former Miami Culinary Institute students Michael Kelsey and Carlos Ortiz, features creative milk-based drinks using already-stocked ingredients at Freshko, such as bananas, caramel, and Nutella.

"It's not that we're using leftovers," Ortiz says. "We're doing what we learned in school: Optimizing ingredients. We're trying to make our kitchen as efficient as possible by incorporating ingredients that would otherwise go to waste if they're not used for something."