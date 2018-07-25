Joe's Stone Crab Closes for Season July 28

If you want one last chance to get your Joe's Stone Crab fix, make plans to visit the century-old Miami Beach icon this weekend, because Joe's Stone Crab will close for the season after service this Saturday, July 28.

No need to mourn, though: Joe's Take Away, which typically closes with the main restaurant, will remain open through the summer.

"We want to keep the light on," owner Stephen Sawitz says. "Our locals keep asking us why we don't stay open year-round. The other thing is when you close for four and a half months, it's hard to get our employees back.