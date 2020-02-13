 


  • Herban Planet
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Le Jardin opens its doors on February 13.EXPAND
Photo by Jo Viscaino

Le Jardin Market Celebrates Its Grand Opening With a Whole Lotta Love Party

Olivia McAuley | February 13, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

Though Flor Frances’ background as a writer and founder of Raygun Agency, a music marketing company, wouldn’t immediately make her a candidate to open a coffee shop, her many years as a consumer searching for the perfect caffeine oasis lead her to create one herself.

Today, February 13, her craft coffee bar and intended community hub, Le Jardin Market, will open to the public.

Nestled in the up-and-coming Allapattah neighborhood, Frances, along with her business partner Phil Cardona (AKA Phil the Mayor, of Headliner Marketing) and their collaborators, will finally realize their vision of a tranquil space devoted to creatives looking for a place to work on their new ideas. Le Jardin hopes to offer the perfect atmosphere, fitted with tropical greenery, to create an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The grand opening this evening will feature an exclusive coffee sampling, a poetry reading by author Pamela Wasabi, tarot readings, art by Mark Diamond, an acoustic set by Hunters of the Alps, music by Jolt Radio DJ’s, and croquetas by Masa Craft. The event will also showcase an array of local goods and crafts made by South Florida artists and artisans, a characteristic central to the cafe’s manifesto.

The party is free and open to the public and includes a selection of wines by 305 Wines, a taste of Le Jardin’s upcoming Wine Club program, where members will be able to discover exclusive wines and learn about them among like-minded people, or have them delivered to their door.

The event, aptly named “Whole Lotta Love,” will take place on the eve of Valentine's Day, and, for any lovers out there, will have you covered on any last-minute gifts. Specialty flower arrangements, plants, live hand-decorated pots by local artists, and personalized Valentine’s Day cards and postcards will all be available for purchase.

Le Jardin. 3418 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Grand opening 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, February 13; admission is free, but RSVP via eventbrite.com is suggested.

 
Olivia McAuley was born and raised in London, England. After studying at the University of Miami, she worked in music PR and marketing before joining Miami New Times as the club listings editor. She also writes about music and anything and everything that's going on in her adopted city.

