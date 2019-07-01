June 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

June was a busy month for Miami's culinary scene. The participating restaurants for Miami Spice 2019 were announced and New Times' annual Best of Miami gave kudos to dozens of eateries throughout the city.
Notable openings included Danny Serfer's sub shop, Vinaigrette, and Boia De by the owners of La Polita. Of course, the iconic Stephen's Deli reopened in Hialeah.
This summer, look forward to a weekly pop-up by Royal Castle, Swizzle Rum Bar, and Spanglish in Wynwood.
Openings
- B-Side by Itamae at 1-800-Lucky. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.
- Blanche’s at the Fairwind Hotel. 1020 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-520-1777; blanchescafemiami.com.
- Boia De. 5205 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-967-8866; boiaderestaurant.com.
- Bunbury. 1420 NE Miami Pl., Miami; 305-333-6929.
- Cocktails at Lincoln Eatery. 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com.
- La Estación American Brasserie at Miami Brightline station. 550 NW First Ave. Ste 230, Miami; laestacionmiami.com.
- Il Giardino at Mr C Coconut Grove Hotel. 2988 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305-800-6672; mrccoconutgrove.com.
- Kosushi. 801 South Pointe Dr. Unit# 105, Miami Beach; 786-647-7272; kosushimiami.com.
- La Sombra at the Fairwind Hotel. 1000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-520-1777; lasombramiami.com.
- Malakor Thai Isaan. 90 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-558-4862; malakorthaiisaan.com.
- Metropol at Dolphin Mall. 11401 NW 12th St, Miami; metropolrestaurant.com.
- Mirabelle by Georges B. 114 SE First St., Miami; 786-440-6561; mirabellemiami.com.
- Pairings by Tomas Cuadrado. 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-475-1811; pairingsrestaurant.com.
- Palma Juice Co. at the Citadel. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; palmajuice.co.
- The Plantisserie. 7316 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-502-3363; theplantisserie.com.
- Pubblica Italiana at the Celino South Beach Hotel. 640 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; thecelinohotel.com.
- Stephen's Deli. 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com.
- Strange Beast Pizzeria and Brewpub. 15220 Sunset Dr., Miami; facebook.com/pg/strangebeastbeer.
- Yoko Matcha at Dasher & Crank. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com.
- Via Emilia Garden. 3500 N. Miami Ave., Miami; viaemiliagarden.com.
- Vinaigrette Sub Shop. 169 E. Flagler St., Suite 5, Miami; 786-558-5989; vinaigrettesubs.com.
Closings
- Melinda's
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Amare - Italian in SoFi
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Bachour Bakery and Restaurant - opening in Doral
- Balloo: Modern Home Cooking - opening in downtown Miami
- Bar Lab - Opening in downtown Miami
- Beefsteak - José Andrés' food truck will appear at FIU
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
- Bulla Gastrobar - slated to open at the Falls in the fourth quarter of 2019
- Bunnie Cakes - opening a location in Downtown Doral
- Burger Beast Burger Joint inside Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - the Burger Beast finally opens a burger joint
- El Bagel - opening permanent spot
- Caja Caliente - opening in Coral Gables
- The Cat's Meow Cafe - cat café coming to MiMo
- Casa D'Angelo - opening in Aventura
- Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chicken Guy! - Guy Fieri opening a chicken tender shop at Aventura Mall
- Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel - opening in South Beach
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
- Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
- Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Esotico - a tiki bar and restaurant by Graspa Group
- G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
- Grails Sports Bar - Cocktail Cartel opening a sneaker-themed sports bar in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - opening 2021
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
- Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- Ichimi Ramen - coming to Midtown Miami
- Ironside Bakery - fresh bread coming to Miami
- La Sandwicherie - opening in Wynwood and North Beach
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Macchialina - opening second location in Coral Gables
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
- Milk Bar - pop-up coming to Miami
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
- Orilla Bar & Grill - opening in Miami Beach
- Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
- Papi Steak - David Grutman opening in SoFi
- Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
- Royal Castle - pop-up at Union Beer Store
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel in South Beach
- Shuckers - opening a location in South Beach
- Sistrunk Market & Brewery - opening in Fort Lauderdale
- Spanglish - opening in Wynwood
- Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery - Opening in Miami Beach
- Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - new brewery celebrating the fermentation process
