June 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

June was a busy month for Miami's culinary scene. The participating restaurants for Miami Spice 2019 were announced and New Times' annual Best of Miami gave kudos to dozens of eateries throughout the city.

Notable openings included Danny Serfer's sub shop, Vinaigrette, and Boia De by the owners of La Polita. Of course, the iconic Stephen's Deli reopened in Hialeah.

This summer, look forward to a weekly pop-up by Royal Castle, Swizzle Rum Bar, and Spanglish in Wynwood.

Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer of Boia De. La Pollita

B-Side by Itamae at 1-800-Lucky. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.

143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com. Blanche’s at the Fairwind Hotel. 1020 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-520-1777; blanchescafemiami.com.

1020 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-520-1777; blanchescafemiami.com. Boia De . 5205 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-967-8866; boiaderestaurant.com.

. 5205 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-967-8866; boiaderestaurant.com. Bunbury. 1420 NE Miami Pl., Miami; 305-333-6929.

1420 NE Miami Pl., Miami; 305-333-6929. Cocktails at Lincoln Eatery. 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com.

723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com. La Estación American Brasserie at Miami Brightline station. 550 NW First Ave. Ste 230, Miami; laestacionmiami.com.

550 NW First Ave. Ste 230, Miami; laestacionmiami.com. Il Giardino at Mr C Coconut Grove Hotel. 2988 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305-800-6672; mrccoconutgrove.com.

2988 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305-800-6672; mrccoconutgrove.com. Kosushi. 801 South Pointe Dr. Unit# 105, Miami Beach; 786-647-7272; kosushimiami.com.

801 South Pointe Dr. Unit# 105, Miami Beach; 786-647-7272; kosushimiami.com. La Sombra at the Fairwind Hotel. 1000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-520-1777; lasombramiami.com.

1000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-520-1777; lasombramiami.com. Malakor Thai Isaan . 90 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-558-4862; malakorthaiisaan.com.

. 90 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-558-4862; malakorthaiisaan.com. Metropol at Dolphin Mall. 11401 NW 12th St, Miami; metropolrestaurant.com.

11401 NW 12th St, Miami; metropolrestaurant.com. M irabelle by Georges B. 114 SE First St., Miami; 786-440-6561; mirabellemiami.com.

114 SE First St., Miami; 786-440-6561; mirabellemiami.com. Pairings by Tomas Cuadrado. 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-475-1811; pairingsrestaurant.com.

900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-475-1811; pairingsrestaurant.com. Palma Juice Co. at the Citadel. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; palmajuice.co.

8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; palmajuice.co. The Plantisserie. 7316 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-502-3363; theplantisserie.com.

7316 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-502-3363; theplantisserie.com. Pubblica Italiana at the Celino South Beach Hotel. 640 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; thecelinohotel.com.

640 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; thecelinohotel.com. Stephen's Deli. 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com.

1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com. Strange Beast Pizzeria and Brewpub. 15220 Sunset Dr., Miami; facebook.com/pg/strangebeastbeer.

15220 Sunset Dr., Miami; facebook.com/pg/strangebeastbeer. Yoko Matcha at Dasher & Crank. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com.

2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com. Via Emilia Garden. 3500 N. Miami Ave., Miami; viaemiliagarden.com.

3500 N. Miami Ave., Miami; viaemiliagarden.com. Vinaigrette Sub Shop. 169 E. Flagler St., Suite 5, Miami; 786-558-5989; vinaigrettesubs.com.

The vuelta paloma and cafetera old-fashioned cocktails at Spanglish. Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar + Kitchen

