Farm Share Gears Up for Another Weekend of Local Distributions to Miami's Food Insecure

There is a helping hand for food-insecure South Floridians this weekend (and many weekends, for that matter).
Based in Homestead, Farm Share has distributed more than 100 million pounds of food yearly during the past three years. Its food distribution peaked in 2021 when the nonprofit distributed more than 135 million pounds of food. The uptick was due to those impacted financially and health-wise by the pandemic.
Drive-thru food distributions remain critical for Farm Share to get goods to those in need. This week alone, the nonprofit partnered with the Violence Reduction Partnership, the U.S. Attorney's Office, and the Miami-Dade Police Department for an event at Gwen Cherry Park. Additionally, they held a distribution event in Liberty City with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
Farm Share has eight distribution centers throughout the state, including its Homestead hub. According to Farm Share's CEO Stephen Shelley, the organization holds more than 1,000 distribution events annually.
"A lot of the time, these events and locations are driven by the partners we have – local agencies, nonprofits, or a food pantry – focused on feeding a certain, underserved area or municipality," Shelley tells New Times. "We schedule these events, and recurring events, to ensure that residents have access to food."
A trio of food distribution events is slated for Miami this weekend, including Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church (5909 NW Seventh St., Miami); Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. at Next Level Faith Center (2275 NW 62nd St., Miami); and Saturday at 10 a.m. at 690 NE 159th St., North Miami Beach.
farmshare.org. Beyond these events, Shelley says that upwards of 80 to 90% of Farm Share's goods are distributed directly to community partners such as food pantries and shelters throughout the state.
As for how Farm Share gets the goods it distributes, the story is in its name. Shelley says, "Our ability and partnerships with local farmers to rescue healthy and nutritious fruits and vegetables sets us apart. Everything we collect is perfectly healthy and nutritional."
While demand for food assistance isn't at its COVID peak, Shelley says that things are still elevated compared to pre-COVID, partly due to rising inflation and rising consumer prices. On the flip side, if folks out there are looking to help its mission and food-insecure neighbors, there are avenues.
"I'd encourage everyone to visit our website. Monetary donations are always welcome that support our distribution efforts," he says. "And, of course, we look for volunteers that can help us pre-pack at our warehouses and help distribute directly."