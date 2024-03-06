 Ardbeg Whiskey Rolls Into Miami With an Airstream and Free Scotch | Miami New Times
Ardbeg Rolls Into Wynwood With an Airstream and Free Scotch

"The Masters of Smoke National Tour" gives folks five tastes to find their Scotch match.
March 6, 2024
A sneak inside the Ardbeg Airstream, making stops in Miami March 7 through 10, 2024.
A sneak inside the Ardbeg Airstream, making stops in Miami March 7 through 10, 2024. Ardbeg photo
The Masters of Smoke National Tour will soon hit the 305, and, no, it has nothing to do with Snoop Dogg.

Ardbeg, one of the most renowned single malt Scotch whiskey distilleries, is making its way to the Magic City with plans to showcase its smoky, heavily peated concoctions to the Miami masses. An Ardbeg-branded airstream will make its first Miami stop at the WhiskyX trade show at Wynwood Marketplace from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 7.

“There isn’t another brand out there that captures the ruggedness of the [isle of Islay region in Scotland] the way we do,” Cameron George, the national ambassador for Ardbeg, tells New Times. “It’s us speaking from the island’s heart, and there’s a rugged beauty and smokiness in everything we make.”

Visitors to the Ardbeg airstream will get to taste and “nose” five different Ardbeg scotches, including its smokiest Ardbeg, "Wee Beastie," the silky and syrupy "An Oa," ex-Sherry cask-essenced "Uigeadaial," and the intense, French Oak-influenced "Corryvreckan."

“With this tour, we are bringing to life a very smoky universe,” says Cameron. “To us, smoke isn’t a singular word. This experience will challenge people’s preconceived notions about ‘smoky’ and single malt Scotch. It can be light, bright, citrusy, floral, and fruit-forward, too. It will be a safe space for both whiskey aficionados and those just getting started on their whiskey journey.”

Beyond neat pours, Ardbeg will have a special cocktail up for grabs at its WhiskyX stop, the "Smoky Bacon Old-Fashioned." In addition to an Ardbeg anchor, it will feature apple and Angostura bitters, will be smoked in a special Ardbeg smokebox, and garnished with a dehydrated apple and candied bacon.

Beyond the tastes of whisky, guests will be able to look inside an Ardbeg barrel and partake in a Q&A with the brand’s ambassador, among other activities.

After the WhiskyX stop, the Ardbeg airstream will make three additional local stops through March 10, including Total Wine (19925 Biscayne Blvd.) on Friday, March 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; West Kendall Liquors (10590 N. Kendall Dr.) on Saturday, March 9, from noon to 3 p.m.; and ABC Wines (12620 SW 120th St.) on Sunday, March 10, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Masters of Smoke National Tour by Ardbeg. Thursday, March 7, through Sunday, March 10, at various locations around Miami-Dade; mastersofsmoketour.com.
