Hard Knocks Recap: Welcome to the Van Ginkel Show

They don’t call it going Van Ginkel for no reason.

The Van Ginkel Show

Tua Lovefest

Prediction: The Life of Tua

Following their impressive 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins were back on HBO'sfor the show's third episode, which features cameras following their every move until the season's conclusion.For any normal team, this is the part of the series where HBO would stretch to find storylines to fill an entire hour. But for a Dolphins crew that's just as intriguing off the field as it is on the field, you've got to imagine producers are trying to fit two gallons of the episode into a one-gallon jug.Let's dive into the highlights.The third episode is the big-screen debut of the man who could be the next Captain America, Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. What starts as a routine profile of him and his family in their home on the heels of him filling in for the injured star of the second episode, Jaelen Phillips, ends with an hour of Van Ginkel everything.Scenes cut back and forth between cameras that followed Van Ginkel's wife to a sports bar in South Florida with friends to watch her husband's game, to Van Ginkel dominating the Washington Commanders to the tune of a sack and interception return for a touchdown, all in the first quarter.But the true star of the Van Ginkel show proved to be Hugh Wang.In a moment of hilarity, Van Ginkel's son asks to see his dad on TV, so Van Ginkel's wife opens an on-screen app, revealing the household's profile is titled "Hugh Wang." Before Andrew could say, "Don't show that!" it was too late. The entire world now needs an answer to this question — is Hugh Wang a nickname of Andrew or is an NFL player who is currently starring on one of HBO's biggest shows ever sharing an HBO account with his well-endowed buddy?Put us in the locker room. We will ask the hard-hitting questions. If you are Hugh Wang, please reach out tofor an exclusive interview.If not for Van Ginkel going Van Ginkel, it's clear the focus of the third episode would have relied heavily on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa growing from an often-doubted player into an MVP-caliber candidate.The episode focuses on a play during the Commanders game that saw Tua hit Tyreek Hill for a 60-yard touchdown. In the aftermath of the game, debate raged about whether the throw — again, a touchdown — was off-target and Hill had to jump off his route to make the catch. As theepisode revealed, Tyreek and Tua debated the issue in real-time, leading to Tyreek apologizing to him on the sidelines and admitting the throw was on-point.NFL players — they're just like us!Last week, we predicted HBO was due to spotlight Jaylen Waddle, and then Waddle had one of his worst games as a pro, dropping multiple wide-open chances. We remain confident the moment he "Waddles" for his touchdown celebration, you'll get a slow-motion deep dive into the "celly," complete with a family tree backstory.This week, our prediction is Tua. Just so much Tua. There is a reason he randomly popped up as a guest on Monday Night Football's Manningcast, playing freakin' "Tears in Heaven" on his guitar. We know the script, HBO. Well played.Tua is notoriously private about his off-the-field life, so an interview with his wife and a look inside his home would be rare. But it would go a long way in making the rest of the country love him as much as we do.