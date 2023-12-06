 Hard Knocks Highlights Miami Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Hard Knocks Recap: Welcome to the Van Ginkel Show

A star was born in the form of Andrew Van Ginkel and a mysterious figure named Hugh Wang.
December 6, 2023
The Miami Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 03, 2023.
The Miami Dolphins' Andrew Van Ginkel celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 03, 2023. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Share this:
Following their impressive 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins were back on HBO's Hard Knocks: In-Season for the show's third episode, which features cameras following their every move until the season's conclusion.

For any normal team, this is the part of the series where HBO would stretch to find storylines to fill an entire hour. But for a Dolphins crew that's just as intriguing off the field as it is on the field, you've got to imagine producers are trying to fit two gallons of the episode into a one-gallon jug.

Let's dive into the highlights.

The Van Ginkel Show

The third episode is the big-screen debut of the man who could be the next Captain America, Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. What starts as a routine profile of him and his family in their home on the heels of him filling in for the injured star of the second episode, Jaelen Phillips, ends with an hour of Van Ginkel everything.

Scenes cut back and forth between cameras that followed Van Ginkel's wife to a sports bar in South Florida with friends to watch her husband's game, to Van Ginkel dominating the Washington Commanders to the tune of a sack and interception return for a touchdown, all in the first quarter.

But the true star of the Van Ginkel show proved to be Hugh Wang.
In a moment of hilarity, Van Ginkel's son asks to see his dad on TV, so Van Ginkel's wife opens an on-screen app, revealing the household's profile is titled "Hugh Wang." Before Andrew could say, "Don't show that!" it was too late. The entire world now needs an answer to this question — is Hugh Wang a nickname of Andrew or is an NFL player who is currently starring on one of HBO's biggest shows ever sharing an HBO account with his well-endowed buddy?

Put us in the locker room. We will ask the hard-hitting questions. If you are Hugh Wang, please reach out to New Times for an exclusive interview.

Tua Lovefest

If not for Van Ginkel going Van Ginkel, it's clear the focus of the third episode would have relied heavily on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa growing from an often-doubted player into an MVP-caliber candidate.

The episode focuses on a play during the Commanders game that saw Tua hit Tyreek Hill for a 60-yard touchdown. In the aftermath of the game, debate raged about whether the throw — again, a touchdown — was off-target and Hill had to jump off his route to make the catch. As the Hard Knocks episode revealed, Tyreek and Tua debated the issue in real-time, leading to Tyreek apologizing to him on the sidelines and admitting the throw was on-point.

NFL players — they're just like us!

Prediction: The Life of Tua

Last week, we predicted HBO was due to spotlight Jaylen Waddle, and then Waddle had one of his worst games as a pro, dropping multiple wide-open chances. We remain confident the moment he "Waddles" for his touchdown celebration, you'll get a slow-motion deep dive into the "celly," complete with a family tree backstory.

This week, our prediction is Tua. Just so much Tua. There is a reason he randomly popped up as a guest on Monday Night Football's Manningcast, playing freakin' "Tears in Heaven" on his guitar. We know the script, HBO. Well played.

Tua is notoriously private about his off-the-field life, so an interview with his wife and a look inside his home would be rare. But it would go a long way in making the rest of the country love him as much as we do.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

Trending

FBI: Cruise Youth Counselor Admits to Molesting Children Aboard Celebrity Silhouette Ship

Crime

FBI: Cruise Youth Counselor Admits to Molesting Children Aboard Celebrity Silhouette Ship

By Naomi Feinstein
Dolphins Sit Atop AFC After Blowout Win Over Commanders

Sports

Dolphins Sit Atop AFC After Blowout Win Over Commanders

By Ryan Yousefi
UPDATE: Miami Seaquarium's Last Three Manatees Removed From Park

Animals

UPDATE: Miami Seaquarium's Last Three Manatees Removed From Park

By Alex DeLuca
"We Have a Country to Save": Florida GOP Chair Refuses to Resign After Rape Claim

News

"We Have a Country to Save": Florida GOP Chair Refuses to Resign After Rape Claim

By Izzy Kapnick
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation