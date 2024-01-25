click to enlarge ChatGPT-generated image

Miami Heat: Familiar Scenes



Miami Marlins: Summertime Sadness



Inter Miami: Still a Vibe



Miami Dolphins: Draft Surprise?



Florida Panthers: Cup Chaos

Artificial intelligence technology may one day rule the world as our cybernetic overlord, but in the meanwhile, as we cling to control and stave off our inevitable future as enslaved meat sacks, we may as well utilize AI capabilities for our benefit.What better way to envision what our future holds than to ask the very arbiter of our fate?With that thought in mind, we prodded ChatGPT about what 2024 will look like, specifically how the Miami sports landscape will unfold.Will the Dolphins resurrect themselves after this season's tragic collapse? Will the Marlins make a Cinderella run for the World Series? Will Jimmy Butler move to France and open a chain of gourmet coffee shops instead of finishing out his Heat contract?In all honesty, the AI results did not yield actionable information on betting lines.But they made an impression just the same.The ups and downs of a regular season are one thing, but come the postseason, we all know what a Miami Heat game will look like. Apparently, so does ChatGPT.We asked ChatGPT to show us how the Miami Heat's season would end, and the image with which it responded certainly reminds fans of the familiar scenes we've seen in past Junes, more specifically, an NBA Finals game.It's tough to pick up exactly what the AI is throwing down here, but what it seems to show is the moments before a huge home playoff game for the Heat in front of a packed stadium.AI knows what a Miami Marlins home game looks like in the summer.summer.We asked ChatGPT to show us a Marlins game in July, and as expected, it doesn't appear to be the most exciting place to be. This image screams a 64-84 record — a team just waiting for the season to end.The Marlins are under new front-office leadership, signaling another novel plan to reinvent the franchise. Names and faces will change, but the product on the field will be the same if AI is to be believed.Even the least intelligent artificial intelligence could predict Inter Miami CF games will be overfilled with fans cheering on Lionel Messi and his teammates. So when we asked ChatGPT to show us an image of the end of Inter Miami's 2024 season, we weren't shocked when it delivered a scene straight out of a World Cup.Win, lose, or draw, just as they did versus El Salvador to kick off the team's 2024 preseason, Inter Miami will be the soccer equivalent to the Miami Heat's LeBron-Wade-Bosh "Big 3" teams. DRV PNK stadium will be a vibe this year.The Miami Dolphins don't play regular-season football again until September, so we asked ChatGPT for a prediction about the less distant future — who will they select in the NFL Draft in April?The result was an image of a tall, slender man wearing #18 — weird!Knowing the Dolphins, this could be anyone who is fast on their feet. You'd think they don't need another wide receiver, but if a player runs a 4.2-second 40-yard dash in the first round, Mike McDaniel will have a hard time passing him up.The player pictured could also be a quarterback. But they wouldn't do that to Tua Tagovailoa, would they?When we asked ChatGPT how the Florida Panthers season would end, we cut to the chase. We just wanted to know if they will win the Stanley Cup, and according to AI calculations, all signs point toFireworks. Happy crowds. The cup is on full display. This is the scene of a celebration, not a pre-game. According to AI, the Florida Panthers are your 2024 Stanley Cup Champions.Speak it into existence, ChatGPT!