Ten Concerts to Look Forward to in Miami in 2024

We may be mere days into 2024, but it's already time to make your concert plans for the year. Major stars will visit Miami, from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour finally gracing Hard Rock Stadium to Bad Bunny heading to the Kaseya Center for a three-night run. The Miami Beach Bandshell will welcome critical singer-songwriters from across the Atlantic, while cult punk and prog-rock bands will play at Revolution Live and Factory Town.
Below, check out New Times
' top choices for concerts in Miami and beyond in 2024.
Playboi Carti brings his Antagonist Tour to the Kaseya Center on January 23.
Photo by Nick Walker
Playboi Carti at Kaseya Center, January 23
Mainstream hip-hop is in a bit of a weird place right now
, but if there's one major rapper fans should continue to get excited about, it's Playboi Carti — and not just because he's in album mode
. The Atlanta native continues to innovate and invent, keeping fans asking the question, "How did he make his voice sound like that?" There was the "baby voice" on tracks like "Kid Cudi," the snarling punk voice he employed on Whole Lotta Red
, and on recently dropped tracks like "H00DBYAIR" and "BACKR00MS" he's doing something totally different, manipulating his voice with Auto-Tune into some kind of lean-soaked hybrid of Future and Young Thug. The seedy, subterranean beats only add to the effect. Whatever he's got planned for 2024, Carti's Antagonist Tour at the Kaseya Center, with openers Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and Homixide Gang, promises to be an unforgettable experience. 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 23, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets $44.75–$195 via ticketmaster.com. Douglas Markowitz
Mitski will kick off her North American tour at the Fillmore Miami Beach January 26 and 27.
Photo by Ebru Yildiz
Mitski at Fillmore Miami Beach, January 26 and 27
The queen of sad-girl indie is finally returning to Miami. Mitski's bracing singer-songwriter pop inspired a generation of female-fronted rock and pop acts from Boygenius to Weyes Blood and a legion of fans who have found her reflections on identity, loneliness, and the alienation of the modern American landscape a balm for their own troubles. And those fans are intense in their devotion, sho much so that when she announced a tour of historic theaters behind her album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
, her gig at the Fillmore Miami Beach immediately sold out. A second date was added, which also promptly sold out. Both shows have sporadic resale tickets available on livenation.com
, so not all hope is lost, but be prepared to pay through the nose. Belgian-Egyptian singer Tamino will open. 8 p.m., Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Sold out. Douglas Markowitz
Olivia Rodrigo's sold-out show at the Kaseya Center arrives on March 6.
Photo by Nick Walker
Olivia Rodrigo at Kaseya Center, March 6
Three years ago this month, Olivia Rodrigo released her debut single, "Drivers License." The ode to crushing teenage heartbreak became an overnight sensation, catapulting the singer-songwriter from a Disney starlet to a household name. Her first album, Sour
, followed four months later, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, yielding three more top-ten hits, and earning Rodrigo a Grammy for "Best Pop Vocal Album." When it came time to launch her first headline tour, though, Rodrigo surprised fans by opting for theaters and other midsize venues instead of the arenas she could have easily filled. “I don’t think I should skip any steps,” she told the Los Angeles Times
of her decision. Now, having handily avoided the sophomore slump with the success of her second album, Guts
, Rodrigo is set to take the stage at the Kaseya Center in March, and rightfully so. The phrase "Fame fucker!" was practically written to be screamed in a sea of tens of thousands of people. 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Sold out. Celia Almeida
British singer Sampha stops at the Miami Beach Bandshell on March 26.
XL Recordings
Sampha at Miami Beach Bandshell, March 26
It's a shame this show isn't closer to Valentine's Day because this British R&B singer's set at the Miami Beach Bandshell will likely be the most romantic show of the year. Sampha emerged in the early 2010s and became something like Britain's answer to Frank Ocean, a soulful crooner whose deep, sonorous voice and slight accent made him a magnet for post-dubstep producers such as SBTRKT. He has also featured or produced for artists as varied as the xx, Beyoncé and
Solange, Drake, and FKA Twigs. But it's his solo work that really sets him apart, starting with the heartfelt debut album Process
in 2017. The Mercury Prize-winning bedroom R&B record offers intimate songwriting on tracks like "(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano" and dramatic moments such as "Blood on Me." Last year, Sampha finally followed up his debut with the album Lahai
, highlighted by the hopeful, broken beat-inflected single "Spirit 2.0." 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets $57.86 via dice.fm. Douglas Markowitz
Descendents will perform with the Circle Jerks at Revolution Live on March 30.
Epitaph Records photo
Circle Jerks and Descendents at Revolution Live, March 30
Two giants of Southern California punk rock are coming to Fort Lauderdale this spring, both spoken about in reverence among fans of heavy music. Founded by original Black Flag vocalist Keith Morris and guitarist Greg Hetson in 1979 after leaving the legendary hardcore punk progenitors, the Circle Jerks instantly took the irreverence and heavy shredding of the other band into spectacular new territory on albums like the recently reissued Wild in the Streets
, becoming a major force in the alternative rock wave of the 1980s and '90s. They're still led by Morris on vocals, whose guttural shrieks give the band its defining edge. Descendents, meanwhile, basically invented pop-punk. Their melodic approach to hardcore on 1982's epochal Milo Goes to College
set the stage for platinum-selling bands like Green Day and Blink-182, with the latter in particular citing them as a major influence. If you couldn't afford tickets to see the latter band's show at the Kaseya Center in June, by the way, this might be a decent alternative (plus, you can actually mosh!) 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets $37.50 via ticketmaster.com. Douglas Markowitz
Madonna's postponed Celebration Tour finally arrives in Miami April 6 and 7.
Photo by Ricardo Gomes
Madonna at Kaseya Center, April 6 and 7
Madonna last performed in Miami in 2019, when she played a seven-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach
in support of her last studio album, Madame X
. She sang a handful of her best-known songs or nodded to them in interludes, but the set largely eschewed her biggest hits in favor of tracks from the album. This spring, she'll finally return to Miami for back-to-back appearances at the Kaseya Center for her Celebration Tour, a career-spanning show celebrating 40 years of music and paradigm-shifting artistry. Another reason to celebrate: the tour also marks Madonna's return to the stage after a serious health scare that landed her in the intensive care unit in June 2023. She was originally set to play Miami last September, but the show was postponed to April, with a second date added
once the rescheduled dates were announced. 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets $40–$520 via ticketmaster.com. Celia Almeida
José González celebrates the 20th anniversary of his landmark album, Veneer.
Photo by Peter Toggeth/Mikel Cee Karlsson
José González at Miami Beach Bandshell, May 1
The son of Argentine dissidents who fled to Sweden, José González made a lot of noise in the mid-2000s with the quietest music possible. His somber acoustic guitar music on albums like Veneer
blended the darkness of his Nordic upbringing with the brightness of his Latin-American heritage and caught international attention in the process. His cover of the Knife's "Heartbeats" became a hit, and his track "Far Away" became indelibly seared into the minds of gamers everywhere when it was featured in Rockstar's 2010 western Red Dead Redemption
. González will celebrate Veneer
's 20th anniversary by playing the album in full at the Miami Beach Bandshell, an appropriate venue considering the burgeoning Argentinian community in North Beach and Normandy Shores. 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets $46.35 via dice.fm. Douglas Markowitz
Bad Bunny will bring his Most Wanted Tour to the Kaseya Center May 24–26.
Photo by Stillz
Bad Bunny at Kaseya Center, May 24–26
One year before the Renaissance and Eras tours ruled the summer, there was the summer of Un Verano Sin Ti
. Bad Bunny's World's Hottest Tour
— in support of Benito's record-shattering 2022 album — was a phenomenon unto itself
, becoming the highest-grossing Latin music tour in history
. This year, in support of his 2023 follow-up album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
, Bad Bunny will return to Miami to close out his Most Wanted Tour with a three-night run at the Kaseya Center. In line with the album's return to his Latin trap roots, Benito has warned he wants to see only day ones at these shows. To state it plainly, the tour poster reads: "If you're not a real fan, don't come." 8 p.m., Friday, May 24; Saturday, May 25; and Sunday, May 26; at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets $131–$950 via ticketmaster.com. Celia Almeida
Taylor Swift finally gives Miami a taste of the Eras Tour for three shows, October 18–20.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift at Hard Rock Stadium, October 18–20
Sick of Swift? Too bad. After taking over stadiums, movie theaters
, and NFL games in 2023, Taylor Swift shows zero signs of slowing down in 2024. With only the first leg completed, her wildly successful Eras Tour is already the highest-grossing tour of all time
and the first-ever to gross $1 billion. She's expected to smash those numbers this year as she takes the tour global with dates in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia before returning to North America in October. She'll mark her return to the U.S. with a three-date run at Hard Rock Stadium, her first shows in Florida since The Eras Tour's three-date stop in Tampa last spring, and her first Miami shows since 2018's Reputation Stadium Tour
. If Swiftie fan theories are to be believed, we might have Reputation (Taylor's Version)
by then, too. Are you ready for it? 7 p.m., Friday, October 18; Saturday, October 19; and Sunday, October 20; at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $49–$499 via ticketmaster.com. Celia Almeida
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard land at Factory Town on November 21.
Photo by Jason Galea
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard at Factory Town, November 21
This show is so exciting we're thinking about it nearly a year in advance. Hailing from Down Under, King Gizz, as they're known to fans, is one of the biggest cult bands of the last decade. The band earned that reputation by being one of the hardest-working acts of the last decade, according to a 2019 study
. In addition to extensive touring, since forming in 2012 King Gizzard has released a staggering 25
studio albums — five in 2022 alone — ranging from psychedelic and progressive rock to heavy metal, synthpop, and even microtonal tunings inspired by Turkish rock. An extended "Gizzverse" of recurring characters has emerged across the band's many concept albums, with entire online communities
having sprung up to decipher it. Basically, you never know what you're gonna get from King Gizzard, and that's part of the fun. If you've not yet entered the Gizzverse, the band's huge performance at Factory Town is a great place to start. 7 p.m., Thursday, November 21, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami; factorytown.com. Tickets $45 via dice.fm. Douglas Markowitz