10 Greatest Miami Bass Songs of All Time

Historically, Miami bass (AKA booty music) has been mired in controversy, thanks to many of its key songs' explicit lyrics, especially during its peak in the late 1980s and '90s. Still, the genre wasn't all Poison Clan and the 2 Live Crew; it also produced some of the pioneering women in hip-hop, like J.J. Fad, L'Trimm, and MC Luscious.
The genre's signature is its sense of humor, which makes it hard to take chants of "Hey, we want some pussy!" at face value. Much like its namesake city, Miami bass often veers into the tongue-in-cheek.
If you don't know where to begin your Miami bass journey, New Times has put together ten tracks that have defined the genre. But before you press place, make sure to get in some stretches — your ass will thank you later.