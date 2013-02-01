The 12 Best Cuban Restaurants in Miami

In other cities, folks are repeating the adage: Don't discuss religion or politics. In Miami, it's best to keep your thoughts about the best frita to yourself. And if you ever feel like starting a heated argument over a game of dominos, just ask who serves the best moro in town. Or the creamiest batido de mamey.
If you take offense to our omissions — or dislike our inclusions — let us know. We can always discuss it over a cafecito outside of the ventanita at Versailles. In alphabetical order, here are the twelve best Cuban restaurants in Miami.
Cafe La Trova971 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-615-4379
cafelatrova.comBetween Cuban cantinero Julio Cabrera's daiquiris and chef Michelle Bernstein's fare, there's something uniquely Miami about Cafe La Trova. Bernstein's comfort food is all-around tempting. She works to meet the foodie fantasies of her guests, whether they're in search of elaborate dishes or a traditional tres leches dessert. Cabrera's cantineros take pride in the art of drink making. Here, they "throw" daiquiris, tossing the precious liquid from shaker to shaker to create an arch in the air before spontaneously bursting into a choreographed dance number. But as with all things Magic City, this joint isn't fueled solely by good food and drink: At any given time of the day, expect guayabera-clad musicians or jazz trumpet players to fill the air with their vibrant tunes, all set against a stage backdropped with the weathered façade of an Old Havana edifice. The Florida Michelin Guide recognized Cafe La Trova for its superior food and drink.
Chug's3444 Main Hwy., Miami
786-353-2940
chugsdiner.comMichael Beltran distinctly remembers the day he got his nickname. It was his first day as a high school freshman; Beltran walked in late to class, a chocolate milk chug in hand. Today, Chug is the name of the restaurateur's Cuban-American diner, a successful pop-up he's since expanded into a permanent, full-service eatery and modern-day ventanita. Where once stood a tiny grab 'n' go, Chug's now shows off an airy, open design inviting morning, afternoon, or late-night dining, complete with diner-style booths and a bar with lounge-style seating. True to the diner ethos, a crave-worthy menu of Cuban-American eats covers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. While you can order lechón hash to start your day or grab a frita patty melt for lunch, don't miss out on the curated selection of Pastelito Papi's famous fruit- and meat-stuffed pastelitos, or the house Cubano sandwich served on fresh-baked Cuban bread from the diner's bakery. In 2022, Chug's was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for its approachable, excellent fare.
Havana Harry's4612 Le Jeune Rd., Coral Gables
305-661-2622
havanaharrys.comWhen it comes to Cuban cuisine, there's nothing like abuela's cooking, but Havana Harry's has figured out how to replicate the magic. Going strong for more than 25 years, this humble restaurant is home to classic Cuban fare with a few dishes featuring a bit of a twist. The menu is more than a dozen pages long and features something for everyone, no matter how much of a Cuban food purist they may be. Those looking for something simple and dependable can always count on the garlicky shredded chicken breast known as vaca frita de pollo ($12.95); or masitas de puerco, chunks of pork that are slow-cooked for hours, then fried and covered in onions, garlic, and mojo ($14.95). Diners who prefer the wild side should check out the fufu-stuffed churrasco, a 16-ounce grilled churrasco steak stuffed with mashed plantain ($29.95); or thick and juicy barbecued pork chops rendered tender and tangy with a guava barbecue sauce ($15.95). Each entrée is served with two sides — and it's important to note that, unlike many Cuban restaurants, white rice and black beans together count as one side. (We suggest plantains or tostones.) The plates are hearty but don't skip dessert.
Islas Canarias13695 SW 26th St., Miami
305-559-6666
islascanariasrestaurant.comHead to this beloved Cuban joint out west the next time you're hungover or hungry and in need of caffeine. There are few better cures for either than Cuban coffee and hot croquetas. Opened in 1977 by Raul and Amelia Garcia, Islas Canarias has earned its spot as one of the best cafecitas — those adorable Cuban coffee shops/bakeries — in Miami-Dade County. People crave the kitchen's made-to-order beef or chicken empanadas, medianoche sandwiches, pan con bistec, and those famous ham croquetas. Islas Canarias boasts a golden nugget of deep-fried heaven filled with a proprietary blend of ham and cheese. The Cuban Andrade family founded the restaurant in Little Havana, but it's been in its current spot since 1987. It's become so beloved by the community that the Miami-Dade Commission even proclaimed that corner of Southwest 137th Avenue and 26th Street "Islas Canarias Way."
Latin Café 2000Locations across Miami
latincafe.comLatin Café 2000 has long been recognized in the community for serving large portions of Cuban dishes. The restaurant's signature dishes include the Cuban sandwich, desayuno tradicional (traditional Cuban breakfast), and the palomilla (thin-cut, juicy steak). For the health-conscious, the restaurants also offer the "Cubanito Saludable" or the "Healthy Cuban," which presents lower-calorie meals. The Brickell location has a cocktail menu featuring standouts such as the classic Floridita daiquiri, prepared with Havana Club, lime juice, cane sugar, and a dash of Maraschino liquor; the "Malecon Mule" prepared with Havana Club, guava nectar, fresh lime, and topped with ginger beer; the watermelon mojito with Bacardi Superior rum, fresh mint, and housemade watermelon juice; and the "Café con Leche" cocktail.
Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina1442 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-518-2196
oldshavana.com
Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina is located on Calle Ocho of Little Havana and has been a staple for tourists and locals alike. From vintage Cuban decor and Cuban music, Old's Havana's authentic Cuban cuisine speaks for itself with the flavors of years of tradition. Plus, it takes a lot of confidence for a bar stationed on Little Havana's historic Calle Ocho to proclaim itself a "Casa del Mojito." At Old's Havana Cuban Bar and Cocina, that chutzpah is justified. The quintessential Cuban highball would be nothing without its freshly muddled mint and high-quality rum, and that's what Old's Havana is more than prepared to offer its patrons each day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (midnight on weekends). If you're in the mood for the authentic old-school flavor, consider asking that your mojito be prepared with an aged rum. Old's Havana stocks 29 options of aged rum at the bar. Or, if you're the sort who likes to go rogue, you can try your luck with one of six flavored mojitos, which range from raspberry to coconut to passionfruit.
El Palacio de los JugosLocations across Miami
305-221-1616
elpalaciodelosjugos.comThe name translates to Juice Palace, and that's exactly what this chain is: a top-notch spot for fresh, natural juices. That, and so much more. The open-air restaurant is composed of three main areas: a juice bar, a sandwich counter, and a large hot-food section that offers great Cuban food as individual meals or by the pound. Prices tend to be low, even for seafood. By far, the most popular dish here is lechón asado, served with congri and yuca or maduros, but pescado de aguja with yellow rice has its own fanbase, as does pollo asado with yellow rice and boniato (fried sweet potato). El Palacio can get crowded, attracting as it does a mix of young couples and families with screaming toddlers in tow. Bear in mind that they're there for the same reasons you are: The food is fantastic, and the prices can't be beat.
Puerto Sagua700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-1115
puerto-sagua-restaurant.club
It's hard for a Cuban restaurant to stand out in a town with more Cuban restaurants than any city off the island. This cuisine should be simple, unpretentious, and delicious. You should be able to taste the garlic before your meal even hits the table, and nothing should be served without a slice of lime on the plate. Puerto Sagua checks those boxes, but that's not what makes it stand out. It's the kind of place you'd expect to find in Little Havana or Hialeah, but this no-frills joint is on the corner of Seventh Street and Collins Avenue in South Beach, where glitz and glamour reign supreme — and most of the old school has been bought up and buried under the new. From 7 a.m. till 11 p.m. seven days a week, Puerto Sagua serves Cuban standards such as masitas de puerco con arroz moros y yuca and ropa vieja con maduros that are as good as you'll find anywhere — including your abuela's dinner table.
Rio Cristal9872 Bird Rd., Miami
305-223-2357
riocristalmiami.comEstablished in 1974, the godfather of Cuban restaurants on Bird Road is none other than Rio Cristal. Its origin goes back more than four decades to restaurants in Cuba and New York City. Don't believe us? Check out the furniture and furnishings, which reek of history. This place is as Cuban as it comes. In fact, once the waitress slams down a crowded plate of blanket-size bistec empanizado with papitas fritas hanging over the edges of the oval-shaped dish, visions of North America will quickly fade. The specialty of the house is steak a la plancha, and the food itself is larger than life. Try the chicken-fried steak with sautéed onions piled on top, the palomilla steak with a giant pile of housemade french fries, or the mountains of ropa vieja and white rice. If there's room, a side order of tamales, yuca, or tostones is worth reserving a spot in your stomach.
Sanguich de Miami2057 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-539-0969
sanguich.comImagine, for a moment, the Cuban sandwich of yesteryear. You could smell pork roasting from blocks away. Then came the sweet perfume of cured ham, followed by a waft of fresh bread and a quick jolt of tangy mustard seeds pickling in vinegar. Sure, it's the 21st Century, the era of industrial food and ghost kitchens, but Rosa and Daniel Figueredo's Sanguich de Miami is a throwback to cooking the way it once was and should be again. Organic meats and cheeses are tucked into a cloudlike bun that's pressed and crisped, creating masterpieces like pan con bistec and croqueta preparada that have tantalized Floridians for decades. These careful, old-school techniques earned Sanguich a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2022.
Sergio's
Locations across Miami
sergios.comAfter more than four decades and 20 million croquetas sold, Sergio's homespun success story boils down to two substantial bites of crisp perfection: the mighty croqueta. Each croqueta is fried with precision; the breading on the outside crisp but not too crisp, the minced ham and bechamel within so silky it makes you swoon. This is a croqueta so exceptional that Emilio Estefan produced a 16-minute film in its honor (see: croquetanation.com). All the croquetas are assembled at a central location, then frozen and delivered to Sergio's 14 South Florida outposts. They're offered in five varieties: ham, chicken, chorizo, spinach, and bacalao (cod). Don't expect to find duck confit, mushroom risotto, or dessert croquetas here. Truth be told, at Sergio's, the story really begins and ends with ham. No bells, no whistles. Only the humble croqueta, just as God intended, beloved by Miamians for 40-plus years. Additionally, at breakfast time, people line up for their café cubano. For lunch, a slew of sandwiches from medianoches to BLTs. Dinnertime: vaca frita smothered in sauteed onions and churrasco. Main courses are accompanied by rice, black beans, and maduros.
Versailles3555 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-444-0240
versaillesrestaurant.comSince opening in 1971, Versailles has become a Calle Ocho staple for locals and tourists alike. The 200-plus seat dining room is illuminated by golden chandeliers and surrounded by lustrous mirrors — a nod to the Hall of Mirrors at its namesake outside Paris. But that's about the only taste of France you'll get at this classic Cuban eatery. The extensive menu offers appetizers such as croquetas — the breaded and deep-fried cylinders made from béchamel-bathed fish, chicken, or ham — and lunch items like Cuban sandwiches slathered with mustard and layered with ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, and pickles. A variety of seafood, chicken, pork, and beef entrées are available with traditional Cuban sides such as rice and black beans or fried sweet plantains.