 Miami Shakira Concert for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour Announced | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Shakira Announces Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour, Including Miami Stop

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour will bring the Colombian singer to Miami on November 20.
April 16, 2024
Shakira will bring her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, November 20.
Shakira will bring her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, November 20. Live Nation photo
Share this:
Latin pop superstar Shakira has announced her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which includes a first string of 14 dates across North America. The Colombian singer will kick things off on November 2 in Palm Desert, California, before making her way down to Miami on November 20 with a stop at the Kaseya Center.

In March, Shakira released her 12th album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first album in seven years. While the 47-year-old has had a steady career pretty much since her breakthrough album, 1995's Pies Descalzos, she had been more of a tabloid fixture thanks to her tax fraud case in Spain and her very public break up with Gerard Piqué. However, she turned all that public humiliation into gold when she teamed up with Argentinian producer Bizarrap for "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," with Shakira eviscerating Piqué on the diss track. The collaboration again put Shakira in the spotlight for her music, and the pair won the 2023 Latin Grammy Award for "Best Pop Song" and "Song of the Year."

Shakira also saw further success in 2023 when she collaborated with fellow countrywoman Karol G on "TQG." The song won for "Best Urban Fusion/Performance" at the Latin Grammys.
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran has also been warmly received by critics, with Pitchfork's Boutayna Chokrane writing, "Under its plasticky umbrella, Shakira also flexes her chameleonic powers, fusing Afrobeats with Dominican bachata, ska with northern cumbia, and electropop with reggaetón."

Tickets for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour go on sale Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. The presale, open to Citi card members, starts Wednesday, April 17, with a presale for fans registered via shakira.com beginning Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m.

Below is the full string of North American dates for the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Saturday, November 2 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Thursday, November 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Saturday, November 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Saturday, November 16 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Sunday, November 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wednesday, November 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Saturday, November 23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Monday, November 25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Saturday, November 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, December 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sunday, December 8 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tuesday, December 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Saturday, December 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sunday, December 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Shakira. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jose D. Duran is associate editor of Miami New Times where he primarily oversees the arts and culture and music beats. Jose joined the New Times staff in June 2008 but has been covering Miami culture since 2005. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015. Jose holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida.
Contact: Jose D. Duran
How to Celebrate the Release of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department in Miami

Things To Do

How to Celebrate the Release of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department in Miami

By Caroline Val
Where to Shop on Record Store Day 2024 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

Things To Do

Where to Shop on Record Store Day 2024 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

By Jose D. Duran
Electronic Punk Band Sextile Makes Miami Debut at Gramps

Touring Artists

Electronic Punk Band Sextile Makes Miami Debut at Gramps

By David Rolland
Get Hazy at These 4/20 Parties in Miami

Marijuana

Get Hazy at These 4/20 Parties in Miami

By Douglas Markowitz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation