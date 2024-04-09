10 Best Pickleball Courts in South Florida

Pickleball is absolutely on fire, and for the third consecutive year, it's the fastest-growing sport in America. Mega-events like the Pickleball Slam pit tennis legends like Andre Agassi and John McEnroe against one another. There are professional leagues and teams owned by the likes of Lebron James and Tom Brady.
The beauty of living in South Florida is that it's a hot spot for the sport year-round. With that, Miami is limited on pickleball court complexes, with some drive-worthy and noteworthy courts in neighboring Broward County.
When it comes time to test your mettle, these are the ten best pickleball courts in South Florida.
DETA Pickleball Club6401 Kendale Lakes Dr., Miami
305-833-3896
detapickleballclub.comOut in Kendale Lakes, deep in southwestern Miami-Dade, you'll find the area's most buzzed-about complex, DETA Pickleball Club. As the county's largest pickleball complex, it's home to 16 lighted courts, all available to be booked ahead of time. The cost is $10 to $15 an hour, but there are plenty of programs available that result in waived fees. It also has an onsite pro shop with equipment, and yes, you can even book lessons.
Diadem Pickleball Complex1000 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek
954-708-1566
diadempickleballcomplex.comWant an indoor pickleball experience branded by one of the sports' biggest brands? Head to Coconut Creek, where the Diadem Pickleball Complex has nine courts. The courts are rentable by groups of up to six for $40-$60 per hour. To cut down on the hourly costs, there are also memberships available starting at $149 per month.
Holiday Park1150 G. Harold Martin Dr., Fort Lauderdale
954-828-5383
parks.fortlauderdale.govThis Fort Lauderdale complex is tucked in the shadow of the Florida Panthers' new practice facility and boasts six lit courts. Here, games get particularly competitive before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m., so be prepared. Beginners are always welcome, but you're better off developing your skills when the regulars aren't battling.
Miami Beach Golf Club2301 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
305-673-7767
miamibeachfl.govTucked on the western edge of Miami Beach Golf Club, you can park right outside the six-court complex. The courts open at 8 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends, and the action runs until 10 p.m. It's first come, first serve, and come nighttime, there are lights.
Miami Shores Tennis & Pickleball Club825 NE 100th St., Miami Shores
786-402-7984
miamishorestennis.comSix lighted pickleball courts await at Miami Shores Country Club. For tennis fans, there are seven lit courts, too. The spot regularly hosts tournaments — competitive and social — and there is a pro shop if you're ready to upgrade that beginner paddle of yours. A membership is required to play, which runs $550 per year.
Plantation Central Park9151 NE Second St., Plantation
954-916-5609
plantation.orgThere are 17 pickleball courts available at Plantation Central Park, one of Broward County's premier spaces. The talent here spans the total novice to pickleball master spectrum, so choose your court wisely. All of the concrete courts are free and open to the public, and for the nighthawks, there are lit courts.
Polo Park4301 N. Michigan Ave., Miami Beach
305-861-3616
miamibeachfl.govThis quaint Miami Beach park is a quiet oasis with a baseball field, basketball courts, playground, and pavilions for events. No outing is complete without some pickleball — there are two dedicated courts. It's worth noting that the courts are not lit but make for some nice daytime battles.
Riviera Tennis Center9775 SW Eighth Ave., Miami
305-775-4727
rivieratenniscenter.comMore and more tennis courts are morphing into pickleball courts throughout the area. An example of this is the Riviera Tennis Center, where four tennis courts are being leveraged as pickleball courts with mobile netting and on-court lines in addition to four permanent pickleball courts. The courts can be reserved ahead of time, costing $10 for a 90-minute slot.
Sip and Pickle2250 NW Second Ave., Miami
786-771-8277
sipandpickle.comNot wanting to duke it out with a competitive pickleball bro? Sip and Pickle features five outdoor courts open Thursday through Sunday in the heart of Wynwood and is a totally social affair. Snag some friends and rent a court by the hour, and, yes, there is food, a bar, and courtside service available. It's a great spot to ease into the game without aficionados trying to take over your court. Court reservations start at $40 per hour for up to four people.
Tropical Park7900 Bird Rd., Miami
305-533-3161
miamidade.govNo-frills action awaits within this 275-acre Miami park. On the pickleball front, there are four lighted courts adjacent to the park's 12 tennis courts. It's totally free to play on a first-come, first-serve basis. Across the tennis-pickleball spectrum, lessons are available for a fee.