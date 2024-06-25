Best Wine Bar

Looking to actually have fun on your mom's night out or for a place to laugh with your new boo? Well, Happy Wine in the Grove has fun on the menu — right after all the wines, and not literally. Any day of the week, you're guaranteed to make memories with a glass in hand and tapas in mouth. And there's plenty of atmosphere! The tables are made from casks, crates, and a door-size plank of wood propped up by barrels at each end. And the events! They have traditional tastings but also have hosted a guided tasting with flamenco and a four-course meal. Whatever the occasion, Happy Wine is a good time with a fine wine.