Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Tâm Tâm

Tâm Tâm photo

Disappointed by Miami's lack of Vietnamese cuisine, husband-and-wife team Tam Pham and Harrison Ramhofer took matters into their own hands. The couple based the idea of Tâm Tâm on the Vietnamese phrase quán nhau, which loosely translates to a place where friends gather to enjoy food, drinks, and life in general. Situated on a quiet corner in downtown, the small but vibrant Cuban cafe turned Vietnamese restaurant has an old bakery display case and ventanita window at its entrance. There are wood-paneled walls, barstools with fun patterns, and a large framed photo of actress Jane Fonda, formerly a staunch anti-Vietnam War activist. The 36-seat spot has a rotating menu that is just as eclectic as its interior –– boasting inventive dishes like dragon shrimp crudo, jungle steak tartare, and crisp wings glazed in fish sauce, as well as a sprawling list of wines and frozen drinks like passion fruit daiquiri and spiked Viet iced coffee. The liveliness even extends to the bathroom, where there's a hidden karaoke machine.

Best Thai Restaurant

Lung Yai Thai Tapas

Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Nothing matches the Miami heat better than Thai spice. It makes Lung Yai Thai Tapas' location on Calle Ocho both unexpected and perfect. It's a small place, and the long wait is a testament to its mouthwatering menu. If you often find yourself saying, "The customer is always right," don't come here. Some people might whine about their policies: no reservations, no substitutions, and one-time-only ordering. Those people are missing the point. Owner and chef Veenuthri Trisransri and his crew know what they are doing and are experts in Thai cuisine. You should let them take the wheel; you'll be better for it. It's called tapas, so expect small dishes with big flavor. Make sure to over-order. It's best to try as much as possible, share, and discover a new favorite dish with each visit. The food comes as fast as the check. The experience can feel like a blur, but the tastes will stay with you for days.

Best Asian Fusion Restaurant

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

Photo by billwisserphoto.com

IYKYK: Peruvian-Japanese cuisine is the darling of Asian fusion these days, and with good reason. At the helm of bringing this marriage of flavors to the world is Chef Gastón Acurio. The Brickell Key outpost of his beloved Lima-based restaurant, La Mar, was opened by Diego Oka just over a decade ago. The menu's dishes are inspired by Oka's travels around the world — many of which were in Asia. Oka takes this fusion to another level with simple nigiri, or Peruvian-style sushi, and more complicated dishes like a tableside chaufa made with Wagyu skirt steak and vegetables, covered with a shrimp omelet. Pair it with a pisco sour or a sake-based cocktail, like the "Yasashi Mariposa," and enjoy a waterfront view of the Magic City.

Best Chinese Restaurant

Long Gong Chinese Restaurant

Photo by David Rolland

Miami is not the city you think of when you think of legit Chinese food. But for more than 20 years, Long Gong has been serving up a different version of the Magic City deep in La Sowesera. You'd never guess one little kitchen in a forgettable strip mall could crank out so many delicious varieties of authentic dishes. But this is the real deal. If you're adventurous, ask for the Chinese menu, and if not, grab the other one. A tip: The scallion pancakes and noodles in chili sauce have more flavor than you'd think possible. Omnivores will have a tough time running out of options with sautéed duck, hot and sour sweet potato noodles, spicy intestines, and so much more. Long Gong is open noon to 10 p.m., six days a week, but closed on Wednesdays.

Best Japanese Restaurant

Ogawa

Photo by Michael Pisarri

Plenty of restaurants try to create a facsimile of Japan, but at Ogawa, you'll feel like you stepped through a portal to the real place. Miami fades away as you become immersed in the remarkable meal, prepared kappo-style to allow for extra food orders and pleasant conversation with Chef Masayuki Komatsu and his diligent kitchen staff. A seat at Ogawa is very expensive and highly sought after, and once you walk through the door at this luxurious, sumptuously decorated omakase next to the train tracks in Little River, you'll instantly understand why it's worth every penny.

Best Sushi

Uchi

Photo courtesy of Uchi

James Beard Award-winning chef and owner Tyson Cole opened the original Uchi — the name means "home" in Japanese — inside a refurbished bungalow in Austin, Texas. Now, he has locations all over the place, including in Wynwood, where he serves the best sushi in town. Much of the menu is dedicated to deliciously fresh makimono (sliced sushi rolls), sushi and sashimi, and Toyosu selections — an extensive list of fresh fish flown directly from the Tokyo market of the same name. With a single sliver of kamasu (red barracuda), ebodai (butterfish), kisu (Japanese whiting), or kurodai (black bream), Cole manages to carry you off to the streets of Japan with each and every bite.

Best Omakase

Shingo

Photo by Salar Abduaziz

Although there are plenty of new omakase restaurants in Miami, one truly stands out from the rest: Shingo in Coral Gables. Helmed by fourth-generation master and award-winning sushi chef Shingo Akikuni, the 14-seat counter in Coral Gables is like a teleportation device to Osaka, Japan. Here, the premium fish sourced entirely from Japan is sliced in uniform precision and dressed with barely just a swipe of seasoning like nikiri. Here, Chef Akikuni and his second-in-command handle the group of 14 without missing a beat as they seem to glide while serving each dish. Plus, the servers ever so gracefully pour sake from Japan and even offer to hold your belongings so you can give yourself over entirely to the experience.

Best Food Hall

Julia & Henry's

This downtown food hall named after two of our city's founders made a splash with its June 2023 opening, and, well, it's still splashing strong. Core to Julia & Henry's success has been keeping it fresh, be it hosting some of the best bars in the world for special takeovers, Sunday Fundays with kids activities, and an extended happy hour that runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. The food is a true tapestry of our region and beyond with early favorites such as the French pastry mecca Yann Couvreur Patisserie, hand-roll hot-spot Yabai, and the J Wong cevichería. The glue is the building — what once was a Walgreens is now a bright, open, sleekly white munch haven. Whereas mega food halls have come and gone in recent times, we hope Julia & Henry's stays forever.

Best Barbecue

Drinking Pig BBQ

Chef Raheem Sealey — you may know him from his days at Kyu — was inspired by a barbecue-filled visit to Austin to open Drinking Pig BBQ in North Miami. For the last four years, his drool-worthy barbecue has only been available at pop-ups like Smorgasburg and for a limited time at a location downtown. It has a closing time of "when we run out" because they always do. Drinking Pig serves moist and tender brisket, smoky wings, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and housemade sauces, complemented by classic barbecue sides like a gooey mac & cheese, collard greens with smoked chicken, beans, and, of course, a crunchy, tangy slaw. While there's a bit of a wait before we'll be graced with a permanent Drinking Pig, we swear, this barbecue is worth pursuing at popups forever. So, in the meantime, follow @drinkingpigbbq to order and keep abreast of the sneaky drops that promise exclusive items.

Best Pizza

Miami Slice

Miami Slice photo

Miami Slice serves up artisan New York-style pizza with a viral following since it was a pop-up out of the La Latina kitchen in 2019. The pizza is out-of-this-world good — very thin crusts with just the right amount of crisp, bubbling cheese and decadent drizzles. The lines extend far past the entrance well before the restaurant even opens. If you arrive early, you'll be rewarded with the option to dine in or take out. Sit at the bar where you can watch staff shuffle massive slices in and out of ovens before plating them on wooden boards where they receive a final dusting of fresh-grated cheese, sauce, or add-on toppings. The menu offers five slices that can be gussied up with a choice of four "extras," including hot honey, a red sauce, three-cheese dip, or a few dollops of creamy stracciatella.

