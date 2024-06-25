Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Nothing matches the Miami heat better than Thai spice. It makes Lung Yai Thai Tapas' location on Calle Ocho both unexpected and perfect. It's a small place, and the long wait is a testament to its mouthwatering menu. If you often find yourself saying, "The customer is always right," don't come here. Some people might whine about their policies: no reservations, no substitutions, and one-time-only ordering. Those people are missing the point. Owner and chef Veenuthri Trisransri and his crew know what they are doing and are experts in Thai cuisine. You should let them take the wheel; you'll be better for it. It's called tapas, so expect small dishes with big flavor. Make sure to over-order. It's best to try as much as possible, share, and discover a new favorite dish with each visit. The food comes as fast as the check. The experience can feel like a blur, but the tastes will stay with you for days.