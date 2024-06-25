Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Disappointed by Miami's lack of Vietnamese cuisine, husband-and-wife team Tam Pham and Harrison Ramhofer took matters into their own hands. The couple based the idea of Tâm Tâm on the Vietnamese phrase quán nhau, which loosely translates to a place where friends gather to enjoy food, drinks, and life in general. Situated on a quiet corner in downtown, the small but vibrant Cuban cafe turned Vietnamese restaurant has an old bakery display case and ventanita window at its entrance. There are wood-paneled walls, barstools with fun patterns, and a large framed photo of actress Jane Fonda, formerly a staunch anti-Vietnam War activist. The 36-seat spot has a rotating menu that is just as eclectic as its interior –– boasting inventive dishes like dragon shrimp crudo, jungle steak tartare, and crisp wings glazed in fish sauce, as well as a sprawling list of wines and frozen drinks like passion fruit daiquiri and spiked Viet iced coffee. The liveliness even extends to the bathroom, where there's a hidden karaoke machine.