Best Uzbek Restaurant

Decorated with Central Asian paraphernalia, this tiny hole-in-the-wall diner on Dania Beach Boulevard serves incredible dishes from Uzbekistan, a Silk Road, central Asian country with cuisine that fuses influences from across the continent. Noodle dishes like Uyghur lagman soup and steamed dumplings called manti share space on the menu with kebabs, dolma (stuffed grape leaves), and blini pancakes served with yogurt or jam. Don't miss the samsas, which are sweet, flaky pastries filled with beef or pumpkin and served with a delicate tomato sauce.