Best Tacos

Want a taco with Southern Cali cred, but right here in Miami? The Taco Stand is your spot. And the long line of folks also hungry for affordable, warm, housemade corn tortillas at its Wynwood location is evidence of this being the best in town. Taco types include carne asada, al pastor, Baja, mushroom, mahi mahi, and even cactus, AKA the nopal taco for $3.35. The real winner is the camarón, a spicy grilled shrimp taco with cheese, avocado, and cabbage, topped with a spicy chipotle sauce. Still hungry after downing a few tacos? Try the mar y tierra fries with grilled shrimp and Angus steak on a bed of french fries with guacamole, sour cream, and cheese. And if the lines in Wynwood are too long, no worries. Earlier this year, the chain expanded to a second local location on Calle Ocho.