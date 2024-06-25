Best Sushi

Local food scene vets Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darness (Boxelder) opened Off Site only three years ago along the stretch of NE Second Avenue that connects the City of Miami with the wee hamlet of El Portal. It already feels like a mainstay in the Little River neighborhood, though, thanks to a laidback atmosphere, housemade beers, and a small menu of simple, well-executed comfort foods. The recent addition of a fish sandwich was a welcome one, but we still find it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to get past Off Site's inaugural offering — seriously, it was the only menu item when the place opened — the fried chicken sandwich. They call it the "Super Good Chicken Sandwich," but they're just being modest. The fixings are straightforward: buttermilk-battered chicken, lettuce, pickles, and a mayo-based sauce. The secret lies in the perfectly calibrated batter, which crisps up literally like you would not believe, and equally crucial, the chef's choice to deploy the thigh rather than breast for the preparation. The result is — and we're not exaggerating — the Platonic ideal of a fried chicken sandwich. So much so that we've never bothered having them "make it hot" with Cajun buffalo sauce (you do you; we won't judge), though we strongly recommend accompanying your sandwich with a glass of the house rosé, a crisp Austrian offering from Familie Bauer Zweigelt.