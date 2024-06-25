James Beard Award-winning chef and owner Tyson Cole opened the original Uchi — the name means "home" in Japanese — inside a refurbished bungalow in Austin, Texas. Now, he has locations all over the place, including in Wynwood, where he serves the best sushi in town. Much of the menu is dedicated to deliciously fresh makimono (sliced sushi rolls), sushi and sashimi, and Toyosu selections — an extensive list of fresh fish flown directly from the Tokyo market of the same name. With a single sliver of kamasu (red barracuda), ebodai (butterfish), kisu (Japanese whiting), or kurodai (black bream), Cole manages to carry you off to the streets of Japan with each and every bite.