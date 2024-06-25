Best Suburban Bar

This South Miami staple is one of the buzziest bars you'll find west of I-95 on any given day. Known better as Bougies to literally anyone who's ever stepped foot inside since it opened in 2000, it's inside a '40s-era cottage, and, over the years, has expanded to include a few different outdoor areas with satellite bars and plenty of seating. Bougies is the go-to spot for suburban dwellers looking for a place to grab some simple drinks close to home to a soundtrack of live local musical acts. Every night, it throws down its own incentives, including kryptonite-like $5 Jager shots on Mondays, ladies drink free on Wednesdays, and house party Fridays. Plus, this bar knows how to throw epic block parties — some of the best take place on St. Patrick's Day and Drinksgiving, AKA the day before Thanksgiving.