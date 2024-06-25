 Best Sports Bar 2024 | Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Sports Bar

Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill

Photo courtesy of Flanigan's

When Googling "Flanigans," the first question that appears is: "Is Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill a Florida thing?" You're goddamn right. Since 1959, Miamians have canonized the nautical-themed Flanigan's. The menu has no-holds-barred American fare, and everything is supersized, whether you like it or not. Between the succulent, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs and tender fish sandwiches, finger-licking-good wings, Joe's Rockin' Rib Rolls™, and nachos the size of Mount Everest, every dish is a hit when you're enjoying the sports games on the myriad TVs. The restaurant's venerated large green cups with the caricature of the founder (Joe "Big Daddy" Flanigan) adorn everyone's home — whether stolen or purchased. So raise those big plastic cups for a toast: to a winning Dolphins season, good company, and another 60 years of a tried-and-true Miami institution.

Best Beer Selection

Tripping Animals Brewery

Photo courtesy of Tripping Animals Brewing Co.

Brewing beer is an art form that, thankfully, Miami is rich in. The Doral-based Tripping Animals Brewing is the love child of four friends who have a deep appreciation for the hoppy amber liquid. Founded in 2018, the established brewery has a generous selection of housemade brews in its taproom, which is open to the public daily. They've got lagers, dark lagers, pilsners, stouts, IPAs, and sours, all on tap and all fresh. There are 19 draft beer options available, including fan favorites like No Mames, Ever Haze, and Hound of Hades. Tripping isn't just about their taproom. Their annual Irie Jungle is one other way the brewery brings together hopheads and other local and national breweries for a daylong fest celebrating all things beer. The most delicious part about Tripping? The brewery recently opened its Trippy Kitchen, so you can line the tank and fill it, all under one roof.

Best Happy Hour

Mo Bar + Lounge at Mandarin Oriental

Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Happy hour is not just a time for cheapskates to suck down their weight in booze, it's actually a ceremonial time to convene with current and future friends and to go deep on the hot goss with co-workers. So, if you're not comfortable with the idea of a regular happy hour, Mo Bar + Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental is the place for you. It's even branded its drink specials as "social hour." It takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. daily with cocktails and wines for just $9 and a selection of local beers for $5. We suggest you try the Miami-inspired punch made with bourbon, guava puree, lime juice, sugar syrup, and bitters and pair it with a couple of sushi rolls and a sunset over the bay.

Best Cocktails

Bar Kaiju

Photo by Anthony Nader/52 Chefs

Tucked discreetly into the mezzanine at the Citadel, you'll find kitschy Bar Kaiju, which roughly translates to "strange beast." With a speakeasy-style, Kaiju takes its theme super seriously. Its cocktail menu is fully inspired by fictional monsters. The current iteration features a collection of pocket monsters and is presented in a Trapper Keeper like the ones that used to hold your Pokémon cards or, if you're older, homework. The menu includes information about the monster itself, its characteristics, and how that beastly creature translates into an elegantly balanced cocktail. Creative and fun with unexpected flavor pairings — the "Chukwa" is a clarified milk punch made with Aberfeldy, mango lassi, curry, coconut, and a bit of CO2, and the "Kappa" is a martini-style beverage made with Bombay Sapphire, coconut, cucumber, shiso, and nori.

Best Margarita

Oh! Mexico

Oh Mexico! photo

There are margaritas, and then there are Oh! Mexico margaritas. This South Beach Mexican restaurant, with three locations on Española Way, Ocean Drive, and Lincoln Road, has plenty of variations on the drink theme. Whatever your margarita jones, this place has got the cure, with a range of tequilas and mezcals to choose from and tons of flavor profiles. Kiwi, jalapeño, watermelon, and cucumber all promise refreshing and surprising moments. Order yours on the rocks, frozen, large, or smaller. And Oh! Mexico also turns its margaritas into popsicles, the perfect way to brave a blazing beach.

Best Martini

Prime 112

Photo by Gary James / Courtesy of Carma PR

The main tools you need for an awesome martini: an ice-cold glass and quality booze. And established South of Fifth steakhouse Prime 112 knows how to get the job done right. Known for serving celebrity clientele, the bartenders can stir (or shake, if you fancy yourself a James Bond type) one mean martini. Whether you're into vodka or gin, blue cheese-stuffed olives or a twist, or maybe something a little sweeter like a lychee martini, Prime 112 whips this cocktail up exactly to your specifications, serves them super cold, and, mercifully, filled to the brim.

Best Bar Food

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

Miami Beach's Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company has killer drinks and sets a vibe with DJs and live music. But best of all? It serves up the best of the best bar food. That's thanks to a menu by James Beard-winning chef Michelle Bernstein, who packed it with filling and fantastic fare, like her famous fried chicken, cauliflower nachos, and a tuna crudo that's absolutely melt-in-your-mouth amazing. The neon sign asking you to "pursue happiness"? These folks know that happiness is a full late-night belly. The entire menu is served every day until 4:30 a.m., so you'll barely have to leave the dance floor to get in that late-night bite.

Best Restaurant to Die in the Past Year

Paradis Books and Bread

Much more than a simple café, Paradis was one of the most beloved places in Miami and a crucial gathering spot for local activists and advocacy organizations. The food was comforting yet sophisticated, the wine was well-curated, and the books were radical and insightful. It's perhaps that last bit that resulted in a Fox News-incited harassment campaign against the restaurant, which led to them locking their social media. It was one of many reasons, along with family issues among the collective ownership, that Paradis closed its doors. It will be deeply mourned and sorely missed.

  • 12831 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami, 33161 Map
  • pbb.cafe

Best Restaurant to Come Back From the Dead

Kyu

Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Miami's popular modern Asian restaurant, Kyu, officially reopened in Wynwood with a fully renovated dining area and its classic roasted cauliflower. In 2022, when Wynwood lost Kyu, the strip along NW 25th Street wasn't quite the same. First opened in 2016, the pan-Asian, wood-fired restaurant led by executive chef and Eleven Madison Park alum Christopher Arellanes shuttered for more than two years after storms caused severe damage. After extensive updates, Kyu is back, and fans of its famous roasted cauliflower and beef short ribs can finally rejoice, feast, and heave a sigh of relief.

