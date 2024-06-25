Best Sports Bar

When Googling "Flanigans," the first question that appears is: "Is Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill a Florida thing?" You're goddamn right. Since 1959, Miamians have canonized the nautical-themed Flanigan's. The menu has no-holds-barred American fare, and everything is supersized, whether you like it or not. Between the succulent, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs and tender fish sandwiches, finger-licking-good wings, Joe's Rockin' Rib Rolls™, and nachos the size of Mount Everest, every dish is a hit when you're enjoying the sports games on the myriad TVs. The restaurant's venerated large green cups with the caricature of the founder (Joe "Big Daddy" Flanigan) adorn everyone's home — whether stolen or purchased. So raise those big plastic cups for a toast: to a winning Dolphins season, good company, and another 60 years of a tried-and-true Miami institution.