Best Spanish Restaurant

The Basque Country takes its food seriously, so naturally, Chef Xabi does, too. Hailing from San Sebastián — a gastronomic oasis in the heart of the region that's known for having more Michelin stars per square meter than anywhere else in the world — Xabi aims to transport diners to the world-renowned culinary destination in Northern Spain. The restaurant, which sits on a quiet street in Coconut Grove, embraces the region's lively traditions and passion for quality ingredients — from its succulent txuleton, the region's famous Fred Flintstone-esque bone-in ribeye, to its charred roasted octopus with sweet potato, mouthwatering Iberian ham croquetas, and, of course, the star of the show: the creamy Basque cheesecake.