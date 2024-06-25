Best Romantic Restaurant

Occupying the lower level of Miami's historic women's club, Casadonna is coastal Italian-inspired bliss. The spot marks the first collaboration between two mega-hospitality icons, Groot Hospitality and TAO Group. A buzzy vibe and showy offerings (e.g., a lemon dessert that literally looks like a lemon) were to be expected. But, there's a romance factor that was comparatively unexpected and is best experienced at its river-adjacent outdoor space. Candlelit tables, plush pink couches, pops of palms, and Italian-inspired lighting complete the vibe. Inside, it's equally as warm, with dashes of bubble gum pinks and aqua blues, and gold touches. If this atmosphere doesn't get the engines going well, that's on you.