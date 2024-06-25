Best Restaurant (Fort Lauderdale)

Pretty much everyone in Fort Lauderdale has enjoyed Anthony's Runway 84. The iconic Italian-American restaurant and supper club has been serving the classics like prime steaks, pasta, and seafood since 1982. But in 2023, the restaurant underwent a complete makeover. Now, it looks like Miami's upscale Carbone, except here, the atmosphere is like coming home on a holiday. The dimly lit dining room has a rustic, 1960s-inspired decor where you can hear live music and can order a variety of martinis. You truly can't go wrong at Anthony's for date night or to celebrate any of life's milestones. But just don't show up in shorts; the dress code won't allow it.