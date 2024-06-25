Best Restaurant (Downtown)

There are certainly swankier, trendier, and pricier restaurants in downtown Miami, but Bali Cafe still manages to outcompete them all by combining the simple pleasures of a reasonably priced neighborhood restaurant with the bold flavors of Indonesian food, a rare cuisine in this city. The lure is as much its interior, decorated with Barong masks and ephemera, as its delicious and artfully plated food. The nasi goreng platter, delivering several small dishes like shrimp crackers, rendang beef, and the namesake fried rice in a sumptuous bento box, is a beautiful signature.