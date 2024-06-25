 Best Restaurant (Downtown) 2024 | Bali Cafe | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Restaurant (Downtown)

Bali Cafe

There are certainly swankier, trendier, and pricier restaurants in downtown Miami, but Bali Cafe still manages to outcompete them all by combining the simple pleasures of a reasonably priced neighborhood restaurant with the bold flavors of Indonesian food, a rare cuisine in this city. The lure is as much its interior, decorated with Barong masks and ephemera, as its delicious and artfully plated food. The nasi goreng platter, delivering several small dishes like shrimp crackers, rendang beef, and the namesake fried rice in a sumptuous bento box, is a beautiful signature.

Best Restaurant (Coconut Grove)

Sereia

You may not think of naming a new kid on the block as the "best," but Sereia really is that girl. Lauded Portuguese chef Henrique Sá Pessoa of two Michelin-starred Alma opened Sereia in May, and has it all. Guests are greeted by a serene ambiance with subtle, subliminal nods to the ocean. Sereia does mean siren, after all, and the dining room does a great job of showcasing that. But you'll be writing home about the food. Sá Pessoa's bacalhau à brás, a salted cod concoction with shoestring potatoes and egg, is a thing of beauty. And the arroz de pato, a duck rice with smoked bacon chorizo, will have you booking a flight to Lisbon.

Best Restaurant (Brickell)

LPM Restaurant and Bar

Forget your passport. LPM offers an easier way to transport you to the French Riviera with its bold 20th-century artwork, 19th-century gilt and harlequin mirrors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and niçoise cuisine. The fine dining here is centered around fresh ingredients, tastes, and textures central to the Mediterranean and Southern France. The menu may sound somewhat simple compared to nearby hotspots, but the focus is on quality and authenticity. There's the buttery escargot, cauliflower salad with caraway dressing, carpaccios galore, and housemade veal ragout and pappardelle pasta, to name a few. The cocktail menu is steeped in creativity, like the bon tai, featuring Coconut Cartel rum, Cointreau, and raspberry and pistachio flavors. Each table has a fresh tomato and lemon centerpiece for guests to cut up themselves and pair with olive oil and a freshly baked baguette.

Best Restaurant (Coral Gables)

Fiola

Fiola's bar

With a seemingly nonstop influx of restaurateurs opening trendy dining "concepts" in Miami, Coral Gables mainstay Fiola is a refreshing, no-frills fine dining experience with classic Italian fare. A second location of Chef Fabio Trabocchi's Michelin-starred spot in D.C., Miami's Fiola boasts a Michelin recommendation, and after one meal there, it'll be obvious why. Though anchored in rich tradition and authenticity, the menus change seasonally to highlight the best local ingredients. Simple white tablecloths, glassware, and wood floors allow the exceptional food to be the center of attention. Pricey but not exorbitant, Fiola is unpretentious, gimmick-free, and boasts excellent service.

Best Restaurant (South Miami-Dade)

Cafe Oriental

Leave it to a comically tiny Japanese eatery served by a Colombian chef to grab this year's best restaurant in South Miami-Dade. Cafe Oriental serves premium Japanese classics with the friendliest service north of the equator. The mom (Selina Siu) and pop (Juan Gomez) spot doesn't serve sushi; instead, they offer ramen, katsu curry, onigiri (stuffed rice balls wrapped in seaweed), and karaage (succulent fried chicken bites). Gomez, who worked in Japanese restaurants as a chef for years, adds touches from Latin America, like a tangy, crunchy pineapple chayote salad. The star of the menu is arguably the ramen that includes a creamy tonkotsu broth cooked for 18 hours and poured into a bowl with the classic fixings, like pork and a runny egg. Forget a ten-course omakase menu for $300. Go slurp noodles and eat with wooden chopsticks on a plastic green park bench when Cafe Oriental gives you real bites from Japan.

Best Restaurant (Aventura)

Casa D'Angelo

Recognized by Wine Spectator and Gambero Rosso Awards, this fine-dining Italian restaurant certainly knows how to pair a wine with its delightful food program. Chef Angelo Elia takes a modern twist on traditional dishes, but not so modern your mother-in-law won't love it. With its indoor and outdoor seating and high-end design, the Aventura location (there's also Fort Lauderdale and Boca) oozes romance as any classic Italian restaurant should.

Best Restaurant (Fort Lauderdale)

Anthony's Runway 84

Pretty much everyone in Fort Lauderdale has enjoyed Anthony's Runway 84. The iconic Italian-American restaurant and supper club has been serving the classics like prime steaks, pasta, and seafood since 1982. But in 2023, the restaurant underwent a complete makeover. Now, it looks like Miami's upscale Carbone, except here, the atmosphere is like coming home on a holiday. The dimly lit dining room has a rustic, 1960s-inspired decor where you can hear live music and can order a variety of martinis. You truly can't go wrong at Anthony's for date night or to celebrate any of life's milestones. But just don't show up in shorts; the dress code won't allow it.

Best Restaurant (Hollywood)

Le Tub

One of Le Tub's rightly famous burgers

Opened in 1975, Le Tub is as "Old Florida" as it gets. This Hollyweird staple is an absolute must-visit for any self-respecting local. Converted from an old gas station, the roadside joint is notable for two things: massive, award-winning burgers and extraordinary views of the Intracoastal waterway — and yes, you can park your boat here. An afternoon at Le Tub spent watching the waves and sipping a beer after housing an enormous chunk of meat on a bun is a true beach-day pleasure.

Best Diner

11th Street Diner

The 11th Street Diner is housed inside a stainless-steel Paramount dining car built in New Jersey in 1948. It was formerly in business in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, the shipped from the foot of the Pocono Mountains and plunked down in South Beach in the early '90s. The art deco diner is now a Miami Beach mainstay with solid American offerings that please tourists and brave locals alike. There are more than 100 menu items — including breakfast at any time. The food is as eclectic as its retro surroundings: shrimp alfredo, waffle fried chicken sandwich, and the el Cubano. Guzzle down 11th Street's famous $16 spiked milkshakes to pre-party or to start the day with brunch. On Friday and Saturday, the diner is open 24 hours for late-night eats and (not actually) award-winning people-watching.

Best Brunch

Just Spoons Café

After an 18-year culinary career in New York, Just Spoons Café chef and owner Dwight Bernard Witherspoon Jr. moved back to his hometown in 2019 to open a brunch restaurant. The idea? "Comfort food with a twist." The son of the chef at the helm of Lauderdale Lakes mainstay Spoons Grill and Restaurant, Witherspoon reimagines classic Southern recipes. Try the curry shrimp and grits, a delicious Caribbean-meets-soul-food offering that includes the silkiest grits you'll ever taste (sorry, grandma). Or devour one of the most popular menu items, fried chicken and vanilla-bean French toast, a sweet-and-spicy, never-soggy play on chicken and waffles with a Cajun kick. Honorable mentions include the fried catfish, smothered pork chops, and chicken and biscuits. Come to Just Spoons for the sour bitch mimosa, and stay for the speakeasy-style ambiance. You'll be hooked from the first bite.

