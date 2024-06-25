Best Restaurant (Downtown)

The 11th Street Diner is housed inside a stainless-steel Paramount dining car built in New Jersey in 1948. It was formerly in business in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, the shipped from the foot of the Pocono Mountains and plunked down in South Beach in the early '90s. The art deco diner is now a Miami Beach mainstay with solid American offerings that please tourists and brave locals alike. There are more than 100 menu items — including breakfast at any time. The food is as eclectic as its retro surroundings: shrimp alfredo, waffle fried chicken sandwich, and the el Cubano. Guzzle down 11th Street's famous $16 spiked milkshakes to pre-party or to start the day with brunch. On Friday and Saturday, the diner is open 24 hours for late-night eats and (not actually) award-winning people-watching.