Best Restaurant (Coral Gables)

With a seemingly nonstop influx of restaurateurs opening trendy dining "concepts" in Miami, Coral Gables mainstay Fiola is a refreshing, no-frills fine dining experience with classic Italian fare. A second location of Chef Fabio Trabocchi's Michelin-starred spot in D.C., Miami's Fiola boasts a Michelin recommendation, and after one meal there, it'll be obvious why. Though anchored in rich tradition and authenticity, the menus change seasonally to highlight the best local ingredients. Simple white tablecloths, glassware, and wood floors allow the exceptional food to be the center of attention. Pricey but not exorbitant, Fiola is unpretentious, gimmick-free, and boasts excellent service.