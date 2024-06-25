Best Restaurant (Coral Gables)

While this Westchester restaurant has a massive menu filled with legit Chinese dishes, it's the dim sum that keeps 'em returning for more. Bring the whole family — real and Cuban cousins, and definitely a few friends — because Tropical Chinese is the kind of place that serves up big. It has a selection of more than 50 dim sum items that servers roll by so diners can choose their own adventure. Try not to order with your eyes, but if you do, get the fluffy pork bun, perfectly steamed shrimp siu mai, egg custard tarts, or go for the unfamiliar with crisp chicken feet. Sure, there's a regular dinner menu served after 3:30 p.m., but the lunch or brunch experience with dim sum carts is the way to get the best out of Tropical Chinese.