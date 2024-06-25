Best Restaurant (Brickell)

Forget your passport. LPM offers an easier way to transport you to the French Riviera with its bold 20th-century artwork, 19th-century gilt and harlequin mirrors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and niçoise cuisine. The fine dining here is centered around fresh ingredients, tastes, and textures central to the Mediterranean and Southern France. The menu may sound somewhat simple compared to nearby hotspots, but the focus is on quality and authenticity. There's the buttery escargot, cauliflower salad with caraway dressing, carpaccios galore, and housemade veal ragout and pappardelle pasta, to name a few. The cocktail menu is steeped in creativity, like the bon tai, featuring Coconut Cartel rum, Cointreau, and raspberry and pistachio flavors. Each table has a fresh tomato and lemon centerpiece for guests to cut up themselves and pair with olive oil and a freshly baked baguette.