Best Place to Dine with Dogs

Greenstreet Cafe is arguably the most quintessentially "Grove" restaurant. For more than 30 years, it has served locals with predictably tasty meals and a reliably lovely al-fresco dining experience. That it's a sidewalk café facing the shops on Main Highway and Commodore Plaza makes this the perfect place to bring your pooch to dog- and people-watch. Servers are super pet-friendly and will provide a little water dish for your pup. Warning: If you sneak your canine pal too many French fries, your dog may never leave and will forever cry out to return while on a walk in the neighborhood.