Best Omakase

Although there are plenty of new omakase restaurants in Miami, one truly stands out from the rest: Shingo in Coral Gables. Helmed by fourth-generation master and award-winning sushi chef Shingo Akikuni, the 14-seat counter in Coral Gables is like a teleportation device to Osaka, Japan. Here, the premium fish sourced entirely from Japan is sliced in uniform precision and dressed with barely just a swipe of seasoning like nikiri. Here, Chef Akikuni and his second-in-command handle the group of 14 without missing a beat as they seem to glide while serving each dish. Plus, the servers ever so gracefully pour sake from Japan and even offer to hold your belongings so you can give yourself over entirely to the experience.