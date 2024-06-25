Best New Restaurant (Broward)

Take a stroll down Las Olas Boulevard and Fort Lauderdale Beach and, well, Fort Lauderdale is absolutely loaded with Italian options. They've all been put on high alert with the arrival of Chef Anthony Vitolo's namesake outpost on the beach. Menu-wise, it's New York-style Italian cuisine that's as primo as it gets, spanning a grilled octopus with mustard vinaigrette to a queen margherita pizza with San Marzano pomodoro to can't-get-fresher spaghetti alla carbonara. Its dining room is elegant and primed for date night, with arched entries, pops of green plants, and deep blue accents. If you're flying solo or want a bargain, its daily 4 to 6 p.m. happy hour has bites for under $14 and glasses of wine for under $10.