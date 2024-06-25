 Best Martini 2024 | Prime 112 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Martini

Prime 112

Photo by Gary James / Courtesy of Carma PR

The main tools you need for an awesome martini: an ice-cold glass and quality booze. And established South of Fifth steakhouse Prime 112 knows how to get the job done right. Known for serving celebrity clientele, the bartenders can stir (or shake, if you fancy yourself a James Bond type) one mean martini. Whether you're into vodka or gin, blue cheese-stuffed olives or a twist, or maybe something a little sweeter like a lychee martini, Prime 112 whips this cocktail up exactly to your specifications, serves them super cold, and, mercifully, filled to the brim.

Best Bar Food

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

Miami Beach's Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company has killer drinks and sets a vibe with DJs and live music. But best of all? It serves up the best of the best bar food. That's thanks to a menu by James Beard-winning chef Michelle Bernstein, who packed it with filling and fantastic fare, like her famous fried chicken, cauliflower nachos, and a tuna crudo that's absolutely melt-in-your-mouth amazing. The neon sign asking you to "pursue happiness"? These folks know that happiness is a full late-night belly. The entire menu is served every day until 4:30 a.m., so you'll barely have to leave the dance floor to get in that late-night bite.

Best Restaurant to Die in the Past Year

Paradis Books and Bread

Much more than a simple café, Paradis was one of the most beloved places in Miami and a crucial gathering spot for local activists and advocacy organizations. The food was comforting yet sophisticated, the wine was well-curated, and the books were radical and insightful. It's perhaps that last bit that resulted in a Fox News-incited harassment campaign against the restaurant, which led to them locking their social media. It was one of many reasons, along with family issues among the collective ownership, that Paradis closed its doors. It will be deeply mourned and sorely missed.

  • 12831 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami, 33161 Map
  • pbb.cafe

Best Restaurant to Come Back From the Dead

Kyu

Photo by billwisserphoto.com

Miami's popular modern Asian restaurant, Kyu, officially reopened in Wynwood with a fully renovated dining area and its classic roasted cauliflower. In 2022, when Wynwood lost Kyu, the strip along NW 25th Street wasn't quite the same. First opened in 2016, the pan-Asian, wood-fired restaurant led by executive chef and Eleven Madison Park alum Christopher Arellanes shuttered for more than two years after storms caused severe damage. After extensive updates, Kyu is back, and fans of its famous roasted cauliflower and beef short ribs can finally rejoice, feast, and heave a sigh of relief.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2024

Best Of Miami®

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation