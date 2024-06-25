Best Martini

The main tools you need for an awesome martini: an ice-cold glass and quality booze. And established South of Fifth steakhouse Prime 112 knows how to get the job done right. Known for serving celebrity clientele, the bartenders can stir (or shake, if you fancy yourself a James Bond type) one mean martini. Whether you're into vodka or gin, blue cheese-stuffed olives or a twist, or maybe something a little sweeter like a lychee martini, Prime 112 whips this cocktail up exactly to your specifications, serves them super cold, and, mercifully, filled to the brim.