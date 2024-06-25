Best Kosher-Style Restaurant

Thanks to Arielle and Omri Avrahami, Israel's most renowned shawarma chain recently opened in Hollywood. Off the beaten path and on-brand if you're glatt kosher (or just love a magnificent shawarma), this simple concept offers four ways to eat your meal: in a pita, half pita, laffa, or bowl. Stick with the signature turkey shawarma in a pita. The spit is prepared every day with stacked turkey chunks coated in a spice blend and topped with pineapple so the juices drip down the meat. Pair with a side of skinny fries and top with housemade tahini, schug, salsa, and pickled vegetables made daily.