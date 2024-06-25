Best Korean Restaurant

In the heart of Coral Springs, the intimate, casual dining experience at the Namu Korean Japanese Kitchen and Izakaya boasts a variety of Korean dishes like tteok-bokki, bibimbap, and japchae, and Korean street food staples like pancakes, kimchi fries, fried seaweed rolls, and baked corn cheese. But the real highlight at the Namu is the Korean fried chicken, with its balance of crispness and sauciness, you can't lose. The Namu also offers a selection of Japanese dishes for your guests who don't dig the bounty of a Korean kitchen.