Best-Kept Secret (Dining Division)

We hesitated with this one because this spot is so special, just writing this risks blowing it up. Located on No Name Harbor, the Cleat Mia is at a right turn after you pay to enter Bill Baggs State Park, famous for being the Key Biscayne beach with the lighthouse. The Cleat is the place to take in spectacular sunsets. The bar and tables are right on the sand, promising unobstructed views of the sky and water. It's not quite a restaurant, but the Cleat has the best fish dip in Miami. You can also fuel up with a charcuterie board, guac and chips, shrimp cocktail, tuna tartare, or ceviche before slamming a few notable cocktails that won't cost you $22. Oh, and there's live music. Did we mention the atmosphere? Atmosphere and sunsets galore! The Cleat Mia checks off every box for a destination bar with bites. It's perfect, bar none.