Best Juice Bar

Pinecrest Wayside Market is not only home to Miami's best shakes and local produce, but it's also the second home for so many children growing up in Pinecrest and South Miami. Owner Eli Tako sells everything from novelty ice creams and local produce to baked goods from local bakers to fresh green juices. Wayside is famous for its sweet strawberry shakes, but it also sells prepared foods like a signature curry chicken salad. You have to order the tropical shakes like mamey and guava or creative ones that kids gravitate toward, like the "Elvis," a mix of banana and peanut butter, or the cookies and cream. Wayside is the perfect pitstop on a long bike ride or the perfect after-school treat.