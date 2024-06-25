 Best Juice Bar 2024 | Pinecrest Wayside Market | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Juice Bar

Pinecrest Wayside Market

Pinecrest Wayside Market is not only home to Miami's best shakes and local produce, but it's also the second home for so many children growing up in Pinecrest and South Miami. Owner Eli Tako sells everything from novelty ice creams and local produce to baked goods from local bakers to fresh green juices. Wayside is famous for its sweet strawberry shakes, but it also sells prepared foods like a signature curry chicken salad. You have to order the tropical shakes like mamey and guava or creative ones that kids gravitate toward, like the "Elvis," a mix of banana and peanut butter, or the cookies and cream. Wayside is the perfect pitstop on a long bike ride or the perfect after-school treat.

Best Boba Tea

Bubba Tea N Smoothies

Boba tea is everywhere right now. Just about every Asian restaurant or grocery in South Florida suddenly offers the Taiwanese treat. It's a refreshing iced tea mixed with chewy, sweet tapioca balls that you suck through a comically large straw. Bubba Tea N Smoothies, located in the heart of Wynwood, makes 'em better than the rest. It offers ten milk tea varieties, and for the lactose intolerant and vegan among us, a septet of fruit teas, each more delicious than the next. But if you're not content with their Miami melon, melon and black tea infused with black pearls, or their coco jelly, coconut-milk tea fused with coconut jelly, you can Dr. Frankenstein your own concoction with ten different fruit flavors and ten different types of boba.

Best Coffeehouse (Miami-Dade)

Ricky's

While this coffeehouse is a truck exclusively stationed at the University of Miami on Tuesdays and Thursdays, we're sure it'll become a traveling staple offering pick-me-ups all over town. Anniel Chapel and Nathalie Moreno, a Hialeah couple, converted a newspaper delivery truck into the blue, vintage-inspired mobile unit we're blessed with today. Ricky's knows how to treat its customers right, offering regular coupons and combo deals, like a $3 croissant with any coffee purchase. And you definitely do want to pair a guava and cheese croissant, artfully prepared in house, with a cup of joe. With plans to expand, Ricky's is set to spread its mobile magic beyond the UM campus, but until then it remains this city's best-kept coffeehouse secret.

Best Coffeehouse (Broward)

Wells Coffee

Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village continues to rise in a graffiti art-draped, hip fashion. At its undeniable epicenter with a true community vibe is Wells Coffee. On a given day, there's a line for the likes of its pour-over delights, horchata cold brew, and Japanese-style iced coffee. It's also a remote worker favorite with stellar Wi-Fi and bright, modern confines. Wells keeps it fresh — there's an onsite roasting operation and, through the past decade, the spot has become a major fresh-beans distributor to individuals and businesses near and far. Adding to its charm is its staff, who, in true specialty coffee fashion, are always happy to talk you through the coffee and roasting lingo. Beyond Flagler Village, Wells also has an equally as friendly operation in Tarpon River.

Best Bagels (Miami-Dade)

El Bagel

The New York and New Jersey transplants certainly made it known that the bagels from their home states are the best in the world. But the 305 had its own trick up its sleeve, and that's the independent bagel shop simply named El Bagel. Opened in 2016, what was once a quaint bagel store in Midtown has expanded to Coconut Grove and even the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Their fluffy bagels have only five ingredients — no preservatives, syrups, or conditioners. Each of their bakers works in the middle of the night to construct the thick, warm pounds of dough into sellable works of art, which customers can customize with scallion or garlic chive schmears, bacon, eggs, cheese, salmon, and whatever else your bagel-loving heart desires. For Miamians, it's our own prideful take on the delicacy. And who knows, maybe our northern friends don't think it's half bad either.

Best Bagels (Broward)

Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe

The bright neon sign inside proclaims, "Bagels Don't Count As Carbs." Ah, if only it were true. But let's be real, Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe can load as many damn carbs as it wants in its dozen-plus bagel concoctions — it's totally worth it. Cofounder Adam Shidlofsky is the face of the brand these days and may often be found mingling with patrons throughout the week. His dad started the company in 2002 and additional outposts in Weston and Hallandale Beach. Beyond bagels and flavored cream cheeses (the bacon-scallion cream cheese, dear God!), its beyond-Instagrammable BECTA sandwich is a communal fave, piled with two scrambled eggs, thick-cut bacon, avocado, cheddar, and white truffle oil. Mitch's also has super-solid deli staples spanning potato knishes to matzo ball soup.

Best Bread

Zak the Baker

Great bread in Miami is typically two things: Cuban bread made with lard and slathered with butter or, a healthier option, naturally leavened, certified kosher sourdough with wholesome ingredients from Zak the Baker. Founded by Miami native Zak Stern, the cafe and bakery has been honored as a Michelin Bib-Gourmand for three years in a row, and for good reason. The bread is top-notch, as are all of the other pastries and dishes on the menus, whether seasonal or steady. Now you can find Zak's bread at Whole Foods and other markets across Miami, but at the Wynwood location you can watch your bread being baked, and there's an opportunity to take some cute selfies with your loaf in colorful Wynwood.

Best Doughnuts

The Salty

When you think of handcrafted, artisanal doughnuts with innovative but also locally attuned flavors, you think of the Salty. Founded in Miami at a pop-up in a vintage camper in Wynwood with a line down the block, this doughnut and coffee shop helmed by power couple Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez quickly turned into a multimillion-dollar business with brick-and-mortar locations across the country. Its 24-hour brioche signature doughnuts have a distinctive and delightful texture, and the flavors never disappoint, like the Miami-appropriate white chocolate tres leches or the seemingly simple brown butter and salt. The menu has expanded since it first opened back in 2014, but its high-quality ingredients and adorable aesthetic continue to draw hungry lines of sweet tooths.

Best Desserts

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Few bakery origin stories are as heartwarming as that of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop. A firefighter became a bake-shop owner as a way to honor the memory of a former colleague. Derek Kaplan started baking as a teenager, and one of the first pies that he taught himself was key lime. Still one of his favorites to this day, it's a worthy bestseller in his shops. Step inside the Wynwood, Coconut Grove, or Fort Lauderdale locations, and you're instantly hit with the sweet scent of chocolate, sugar, butter, and pure happiness. The treats don't come cheap, but they're worth every penny. Every single order is a winner. There's the moist and celebratory birthday cake, coconut cream pie that somehow tastes better with each bite, and the Cookie Monster pie with a chocolate chip cookie base, crushed Oreo cookies, cheesecake filling, topped with whipped cream. These are the kind of desserts that, despite their large size, you'll find really hard to share.

Best Key Lime Pie

Publix Supermarket

Hear us out. Publix's original key lime pie is the tastiest store-bought key lime pie in Miami. Made with authentic key limes, the filling is light yet lush with just the right amount of tartness. It's also nestled in a crumbly, buttery graham cracker crust. Although it says it serves about eight or nine people, who are we kidding — dig in with a spoon all by your damn self. Any pie is a single-serving pie if you put your heart into it. While there are better options for authentic key lime pie all the way down the Florida Keys, Publix has truly mastered the perfect local pie.

