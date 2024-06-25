Best Indian Restaurant

Ashoka Indian Cuisine invites visitors to embark on a culinary journey through India but in Flagler Park Plaza in Doral. At first glance, the restaurant appears ordinary, but once you step inside, you're transported to a charming indoor courtyard decorated with window panes on the walls and a fountain at its center. You can explore your palate or indulge in the dependable but delicious plain-Janes of butter chicken and chicken tikka masala. Each dish is generously proportioned and spice-laden. Best of all, Ashoka has a marketplace with an array of Indian goods to take home.