Best Hotel Restaurant

Thousands of years ago, the Silk Road connected trade between the East and West with an exciting exchange of spices and flavors. Fast forward a millennia or two, and increased globalization has produced a great culinary gift: the Asian Market. The unfamiliar may be overwhelmed by the possibilities, but that is the thrill. The market supplies the key ingredients to mastering the tastes of Asia. From an array of soy, oyster, and fish sauces, a range of kimchi, and the golden condiment Kewpie mayonnaise, Hanna & Tiger is a beacon for anyone interested in the intricacy and scope of Asian cooking. If you don't fancy yourself a home chef, there is a dizzying selection of snacks. Be sure to peruse the frozen meal section and noodles. One of the greatest pleasures is exploring Western brands — like Lay's, Kit Kats, and Fanta — to see the specialty flavor variations they offer. With its exhaustive selection, knowledgeable staff, and three locations, Hanna & Tiger Asian Market is a convenient way to explore the wide cuisine of Asia.