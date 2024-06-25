Best Hotel Restaurant

Located beneath the timeless National Hotel on Collins Avenue, Mareva 1939 transports diners to a sophisticated seaside spot somewhere in coastal Spain. Come nightfall, the semi-outdoor restaurant transforms into a romantic haven with dazzling palm trees and candlelit tables bordering the hotel's infinity pool. Aside from its charming ambiance and friendly service, the restaurant's Spanish-style cuisine is legit. The menu features delectable Galician-style octopus, melt-in-your-mouth Iberico ham croquetas, and various paellas (we strongly recommend the black paella made with squid ink). If you're feeling extra fancy, pair your tapas with a refreshing glass of sangria or una copa de vino from renowned Spanish wine regions like Basque Country and Ribera del Duero.