 Best Hotel Restaurant 2024 | Mareva 1939
Best Hotel Restaurant

Mareva 1939

Photo by Alex DeLuca

Located beneath the timeless National Hotel on Collins Avenue, Mareva 1939 transports diners to a sophisticated seaside spot somewhere in coastal Spain. Come nightfall, the semi-outdoor restaurant transforms into a romantic haven with dazzling palm trees and candlelit tables bordering the hotel's infinity pool. Aside from its charming ambiance and friendly service, the restaurant's Spanish-style cuisine is legit. The menu features delectable Galician-style octopus, melt-in-your-mouth Iberico ham croquetas, and various paellas (we strongly recommend the black paella made with squid ink). If you're feeling extra fancy, pair your tapas with a refreshing glass of sangria or una copa de vino from renowned Spanish wine regions like Basque Country and Ribera del Duero.

Best Clubstaurant

Queen

Photo by Craig Dennis

Fans of decadence, design, and delicacies, take note: Queen is the sexiest supper club in South Florida, hands down. With ambiance by Carlos Rodriguez of boutique architecture and design firm Modplay Casa, the space was created to be sultry and sensual with warm colors and curated lighting. There's a strict dress code, but why wouldn't you want to dress up for a debaucherous night out? The performances are unforgettable, with shows curated by artistic director Sebastiano di Meo. Prepare for jaw-dropping acts on stage and aerialists above. A tip: Don't miss out on the house-smoked bacon or omakase.

Best Place to Dine with Dogs

Greenstreet Cafe

Courtesy of GreenStreet Cafe

Greenstreet Cafe is arguably the most quintessentially "Grove" restaurant. For more than 30 years, it has served locals with predictably tasty meals and a reliably lovely al-fresco dining experience. That it's a sidewalk café facing the shops on Main Highway and Commodore Plaza makes this the perfect place to bring your pooch to dog- and people-watch. Servers are super pet-friendly and will provide a little water dish for your pup. Warning: If you sneak your canine pal too many French fries, your dog may never leave and will forever cry out to return while on a walk in the neighborhood.

Best Late-Night Dining

Skinny Louie

Skinny Louie photo

Dancing, sweating, spending the night fending off unwanted advances — that'll work up an appetite. Head to Skinny Louie in Wynwood for a no-frills, satisfying as hell, late-night smashburger, fries, and milkshake. Its specialty, the Skinny Louie cheeseburger, can be stacked three patties high with grilled onions, double American cheese, pickles, and its signature Louie sauce. Did you know the only way to improve a hangover is a greasy burger? It's a fact. So, think we've sold you on Skinny Louie. You'll thank us in the morning.

Best Breakfast

Chug's Diner

Ariete Hospitality

This Coconut Grove Cuban-American diner first started as a pop-up but has quickly become a foodie favorite for every meal, but especially breakfast, thanks to its all-day breakfast menu. The Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning restaurant, owned by acclaimed chef Michael Beltran, was designed with that classic diner feel in mind. It also has a grab-and-go counter, a ventanita, and a full bar. If you are looking for a quick breakfast, be sure to grab a cafecito and bacon, egg, and cheese croqueta, or one of Pastelito Papi's daily selection of pastelitos. For more of a sit-down start to your day, order the signature "La Completa," three eggs any way with potatoes and warm Cuban bread. For the big kids out there, the cast-iron pancake is a must. Chug expanded with Chug's Express at Miami Worldcenter downtown, a classic ventanita with grab-and-go sandwiches, pastelitos, croquetas, and even cocktails.

Best Farmers' Market

Pinecrest Farmers' Market

There is simply no better way to spend a weekend morning and no better city to spend it in than a Miami farmers' market. And if you want a truly idyllic market under a leafy canopy with organic veggies, homemade soaps, prepared foods, and like every tropical plant under the heavens, head south to the Pinecrest Farmers' Market. Neighbors gossip, young couples stroll with their pooches in tow, and young kids sample all sorts of fruit they wouldn't otherwise touch. It's the kind of spot that makes a city rat turn into a suburban mouse. The market is open on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with plenty of available parking.

Best Asian Market

Hanna & Tiger Asian Market

Thousands of years ago, the Silk Road connected trade between the East and West with an exciting exchange of spices and flavors. Fast forward a millennia or two, and increased globalization has produced a great culinary gift: the Asian Market. The unfamiliar may be overwhelmed by the possibilities, but that is the thrill. The market supplies the key ingredients to mastering the tastes of Asia. From an array of soy, oyster, and fish sauces, a range of kimchi, and the golden condiment Kewpie mayonnaise, Hanna & Tiger is a beacon for anyone interested in the intricacy and scope of Asian cooking. If you don't fancy yourself a home chef, there is a dizzying selection of snacks. Be sure to peruse the frozen meal section and noodles. One of the greatest pleasures is exploring Western brands — like Lay's, Kit Kats, and Fanta — to see the specialty flavor variations they offer. With its exhaustive selection, knowledgeable staff, and three locations, Hanna & Tiger Asian Market is a convenient way to explore the wide cuisine of Asia.

Best Grocery Store

Meridian Market and Cafe

There's a Publix a few blocks away and a Whole Foods not too much further, but longtime South Beach-ers know there's no substitute for Meridian Market. The small space is crammed with all kinds of produce, from local avocados, papayas, tamarinds, and ginger root to staples like dried beans, freshly baked baguettes, Cuban bread, and beer. If you're on the way to roast in the sun and splash in the waves, swing by and load up on rations. The café is affordable and presents an array of Latin dishes. Empanadas are only two bucks, pastelitos go for less than that at $1.50, and you can get a Honduran breakfast with steak for only $6.50. They're open 365 days a year from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Best Gourmet Grocery

Joanna's Marketplace

George Martinez

Is there room for gourmet groceries in a time of rising food costs and, well, apocalyptic storms? We'd like to argue that, yes, there is actually no better time to indulge in the finer things in life. That's why we suggest you head to Joanna's Marketplace. It's served South Miami gourmands with quality artisanal bread, fancy olive oils, fun beverages, and wines for more than 25 years. The family-led team provides area workers with great lunch options, like all sorts of salads and massive mouth-watering sandwiches, including the best tuna melt in the city. And they cater! So, don't forget Joanna's when planning your next graduation or New Year's party.

Best Juice Bar

Pinecrest Wayside Market

Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Pinecrest Wayside Market is not only home to Miami's best shakes and local produce, but it's also the second home for so many children growing up in Pinecrest and South Miami. Owner Eli Tako sells everything from novelty ice creams and local produce to baked goods from local bakers to fresh green juices. Wayside is famous for its sweet strawberry shakes, but it also sells prepared foods like a signature curry chicken salad. You have to order the tropical shakes like mamey and guava or creative ones that kids gravitate toward, like the "Elvis," a mix of banana and peanut butter, or the cookies and cream. Wayside is the perfect pitstop on a long bike ride or the perfect after-school treat.

