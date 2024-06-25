Best Hot Dog

We're doomed. We have to deal with crippling inflation, climate change, a grim upcoming election, and, because why not, probably World War III? Ah, hell, we may as well enjoy a cheap hot dog before it all turns to dust. We're not getting Kobe beef dogs or tofu dogs, oh no, friends, we're sitting right down at the 60+-year-old Bird Road staple for a cheap chili dog. Arbetter's has dogs under $5 with options to add chili, sauerkraut, and a side of fries or onion rings for a perfect, messy pairing. You can also "Miami-fy" your dog with potato sticks, cheese, and mayo, or get a Chicago dog. Really, that's it. Arbetters is just an excellent greasy spoon for a super cheap dog. Your cardiologist may disagree, but there's not a better bite in town to cure what ails you.