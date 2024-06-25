Best Food Hall

This downtown food hall named after two of our city's founders made a splash with its June 2023 opening, and, well, it's still splashing strong. Core to Julia & Henry's success has been keeping it fresh, be it hosting some of the best bars in the world for special takeovers, Sunday Fundays with kids activities, and an extended happy hour that runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. The food is a true tapestry of our region and beyond with early favorites such as the French pastry mecca Yann Couvreur Patisserie, hand-roll hot-spot Yabai, and the J Wong cevichería. The glue is the building — what once was a Walgreens is now a bright, open, sleekly white munch haven. Whereas mega food halls have come and gone in recent times, we hope Julia & Henry's stays forever.