Best Empanadas

The Argentina-style empanada can be a sober affair of baked pastry stuffed with savory but never spicy picadillo or other predictable flavor combinations. So, a proper "best" empanada is defined in the details, which they observe at Punta Lara in Buena Vista. They make the dough and fillings by hand daily, cook to order — even if it means customers have to wait seven minutes — and make sure each empanada has uniform bubbly char spots from the industrial 500-degree toaster oven. The owners are from landlocked Córdoba but named their restaurant Punta Lara after the seaside city to showcase the maritime origins of the empanada itself. The tuna gallega is the go-to order here, made with savory tuna ragout with onion, red pepper, briny olives, egg, and a pastry crust that is thin and delicate yet somehow maintains a crisp outer layer and a chewy inner layer. Add a side of chimichurri or sriracha, pair with an $11 imported tall boy of hazy IPA from Argentina's Temple brewery, and consume it all under the shady banyan in dreamy Upper Buena Vista.