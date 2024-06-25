 Best Doughnuts 2024 | The Salty | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Doughnuts

The Salty

Photo courtesy of the Salty

When you think of handcrafted, artisanal doughnuts with innovative but also locally attuned flavors, you think of the Salty. Founded in Miami at a pop-up in a vintage camper in Wynwood with a line down the block, this doughnut and coffee shop helmed by power couple Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez quickly turned into a multimillion-dollar business with brick-and-mortar locations across the country. Its 24-hour brioche signature doughnuts have a distinctive and delightful texture, and the flavors never disappoint, like the Miami-appropriate white chocolate tres leches or the seemingly simple brown butter and salt. The menu has expanded since it first opened back in 2014, but its high-quality ingredients and adorable aesthetic continue to draw hungry lines of sweet tooths.

Best Desserts

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Few bakery origin stories are as heartwarming as that of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop. A firefighter became a bake-shop owner as a way to honor the memory of a former colleague. Derek Kaplan started baking as a teenager, and one of the first pies that he taught himself was key lime. Still one of his favorites to this day, it's a worthy bestseller in his shops. Step inside the Wynwood, Coconut Grove, or Fort Lauderdale locations, and you're instantly hit with the sweet scent of chocolate, sugar, butter, and pure happiness. The treats don't come cheap, but they're worth every penny. Every single order is a winner. There's the moist and celebratory birthday cake, coconut cream pie that somehow tastes better with each bite, and the Cookie Monster pie with a chocolate chip cookie base, crushed Oreo cookies, cheesecake filling, topped with whipped cream. These are the kind of desserts that, despite their large size, you'll find really hard to share.

Best Key Lime Pie

Publix Supermarket

Hear us out. Publix's original key lime pie is the tastiest store-bought key lime pie in Miami. Made with authentic key limes, the filling is light yet lush with just the right amount of tartness. It's also nestled in a crumbly, buttery graham cracker crust. Although it says it serves about eight or nine people, who are we kidding — dig in with a spoon all by your damn self. Any pie is a single-serving pie if you put your heart into it. While there are better options for authentic key lime pie all the way down the Florida Keys, Publix has truly mastered the perfect local pie.

Best Ice Cream

Cry Baby Creamery

Photo by Nicole Danna

Cry Baby Creamery is a total misnomer. If anything, this shop will have you weeping with sugar-induced joy or demanding ice cream like, well, a big crybaby. With locations in Palmetto Bay and inside Thorn on Bird Road, this ice cream shop and bakery serves up Miami-inspired goodness like the viva pastelito cream cheese and mascarpone ice cream with guava swirls and caramelized puff pastry. There's also the espumita boss flavor with Per'La coffee cold brew. The brownies and cookies feature another local favorite, Exquisito Chocolates. Regardless of your craving, there's seriously no way to leave Cry Baby Creamery with anything other than a smile.

Best Bakery

Madruga Bakery

Photo by Zachary Fagenson

It's in Miami native Naomi Harris' DNA to run a successful South Florida restaurant. She's Pollo Tropical royalty, for God's sake. Her father and uncle founded the Miami institution in the late '80s, and her grandfather owned and operated Red Road Food Market in South Miami. Following in their footsteps, Harris pursued her passion for bread-making and baking, opening Madruga Bakery in 2017. It quickly became the kind of place where people line up for the scrumptious fresh baguettes, savory onion poppy rolls, sweet monkey bread, and more. Madruga's breakfast and lunch sandwiches are also swoon-worthy. For her work in the Coral Gables bakery, Harris was nominated as a semifinalist for the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker.

Best Deli

Bagel Bar East

Bagel Bar East photo

Sometimes the simple things in life are the best. New York native Steve Hochman's Bagel Bar East is one such simple delight. It's a modern-day Rascal House (IYKYK), for those days your soul and belly need a good, old-fashioned Jewish deli. You'll feel nourished by their matzo ball soup, hand-rolled, double-toasted bagel, or bialy. Do not miss out on the housemade coleslaw or mouthwatering smoked pastrami. The to-go counter is clutch when all the seats are taken (and they often are on weekends), and Bagel Bar East caters with sandwich platters that are always a home run.

Best Kosher-Style Restaurant

Dabush

Dabush photo

Thanks to Arielle and Omri Avrahami, Israel's most renowned shawarma chain recently opened in Hollywood. Off the beaten path and on-brand if you're glatt kosher (or just love a magnificent shawarma), this simple concept offers four ways to eat your meal: in a pita, half pita, laffa, or bowl. Stick with the signature turkey shawarma in a pita. The spit is prepared every day with stacked turkey chunks coated in a spice blend and topped with pineapple so the juices drip down the meat. Pair with a side of skinny fries and top with housemade tahini, schug, salsa, and pickled vegetables made daily.

Best Vegan Restaurant

Love Life Cafe

Love Life Cafe

Love Life Cafe is a breath of healthy fresh air in Miami's overwrought dining scene, thanks to its tasty, cruelty-free, plant-based menu. Owners Veronica Menin and Diego Tosoni wanted to bring healthy food that people actually want to eat to Miami. And they succeeded. Love Life Cafe is the kind of spot where vegans flock but everyone approves of it. All of the dishes are as creative as they are delicious, and you can pair them with wines, cocktails, or mocktails. Expect a pleasant meal with solid customer service and reasonable prices.

Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant

Blue Collar

Photo courtesy of Blue Collar

Is your bestie's new venture into vegetarianism making it a challenge to go out to dinner together these days? It's safe to say they'll find something they'll love on the menu at Blue Collar in MiMo. It's home to some of the absolute best veggie plates in Miami-Dade County — you won't miss meat for even a second. Options range from red beets with goat cheese and caramelized Brussels sprouts to charred sweet potato with chili brown butter and artfully sautéed mushrooms. There are also daily specials, like matzo ball soup and mushroom and goat cheese croquettes with fig jam. And if that's not cutting it for you, by the time you read this, Blue Collar probably will have moved across the street from its original home at the Biscayne Hotel to fancier digs with an expanded menu at the address listed here.

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Clive's Cafe

Photo by Laine Doss

Clive's Cafe was a beloved hole-in-the-wall for homestyle Jamaican food with a long history in Wynwood before all of the art and then smoke shops. But now it has a new home in nearby Little River for those craving a taste of the Caribbean. Clive's serves all the staples like saucy curry goat, flavorful oxtail smothered in the most savory gravy, and jerk chicken that's perfectly seasoned and charred — each one is no-need-for-a-knife tender. Everything is served with hearty portions of rice and peas and plenty of other side-dish options. Just know whether you want to dine in or out, because that determines where you're going to stand to place your order.

