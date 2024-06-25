Best Doughnuts

When you think of handcrafted, artisanal doughnuts with innovative but also locally attuned flavors, you think of the Salty. Founded in Miami at a pop-up in a vintage camper in Wynwood with a line down the block, this doughnut and coffee shop helmed by power couple Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez quickly turned into a multimillion-dollar business with brick-and-mortar locations across the country. Its 24-hour brioche signature doughnuts have a distinctive and delightful texture, and the flavors never disappoint, like the Miami-appropriate white chocolate tres leches or the seemingly simple brown butter and salt. The menu has expanded since it first opened back in 2014, but its high-quality ingredients and adorable aesthetic continue to draw hungry lines of sweet tooths.