Sometimes the simple things in life are the best. New York native Steve Hochman's Bagel Bar East is one such simple delight. It's a modern-day Rascal House (IYKYK), for those days your soul and belly need a good, old-fashioned Jewish deli. You'll feel nourished by their matzo ball soup, hand-rolled, double-toasted bagel, or bialy. Do not miss out on the housemade coleslaw or mouthwatering smoked pastrami. The to-go counter is clutch when all the seats are taken (and they often are on weekends), and Bagel Bar East caters with sandwich platters that are always a home run.