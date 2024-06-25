The best Colombian restaurant in Miami is a food truck. Why? Because if Colombia could be distilled to its very culinary essence, Frutiparty would encapsulate every inch of the South American nation's cuisine. Rightly a favorite among locals, this Kendall food truck boasts everything from Colombian perros (hot dogs with everything from melted cheese, bacon, and mayo-ketchup), to salpicón (a fruit cocktail/slushie with condensed milk) to arepas, and much more. Not only is the cuisine delicious, but the presentation of dishes is almost always an eye-catching surprise. If you're lucky, one of your Colombian friends will have already taken you here, but if not, be sure to stop by for a visit and get ready for a true taste of Bogota. Que chimba!