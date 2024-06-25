Best Coffeehouse (Broward)

Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village continues to rise in a graffiti art-draped, hip fashion. At its undeniable epicenter with a true community vibe is Wells Coffee. On a given day, there's a line for the likes of its pour-over delights, horchata cold brew, and Japanese-style iced coffee. It's also a remote worker favorite with stellar Wi-Fi and bright, modern confines. Wells keeps it fresh — there's an onsite roasting operation and, through the past decade, the spot has become a major fresh-beans distributor to individuals and businesses near and far. Adding to its charm is its staff, who, in true specialty coffee fashion, are always happy to talk you through the coffee and roasting lingo. Beyond Flagler Village, Wells also has an equally as friendly operation in Tarpon River.