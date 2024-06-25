Best Cocktails

Tucked discreetly into the mezzanine at the Citadel, you'll find kitschy Bar Kaiju, which roughly translates to "strange beast." With a speakeasy-style, Kaiju takes its theme super seriously. Its cocktail menu is fully inspired by fictional monsters. The current iteration features a collection of pocket monsters and is presented in a Trapper Keeper like the ones that used to hold your Pokémon cards or, if you're older, homework. The menu includes information about the monster itself, its characteristics, and how that beastly creature translates into an elegantly balanced cocktail. Creative and fun with unexpected flavor pairings — the "Chukwa" is a clarified milk punch made with Aberfeldy, mango lassi, curry, coconut, and a bit of CO2, and the "Kappa" is a martini-style beverage made with Bombay Sapphire, coconut, cucumber, shiso, and nori.