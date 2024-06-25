Best Clubstaurant

Fans of decadence, design, and delicacies, take note: Queen is the sexiest supper club in South Florida, hands down. With ambiance by Carlos Rodriguez of boutique architecture and design firm Modplay Casa, the space was created to be sultry and sensual with warm colors and curated lighting. There's a strict dress code, but why wouldn't you want to dress up for a debaucherous night out? The performances are unforgettable, with shows curated by artistic director Sebastiano di Meo. Prepare for jaw-dropping acts on stage and aerialists above. A tip: Don't miss out on the house-smoked bacon or omakase.