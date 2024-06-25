A lot of chefs have talent, but Niven Patel has something more. He has range. His breakout restaurant, the beloved Indian staple, Ghee, won him multiple awards. He was inducted into Food and Wine's Best New Chefs Class of 2020 and received recurring Bib Gourmands. But his expertise doesn't stop with South Asian cuisine. With an affinity for freshness, he's launching a direct farm-to-table experience at Rancho Patel, his Homestead farm where he grows produce for his restaurants. Patel spent time in Florence during the early days of his career and wows with exceptional dishes at his newly opened Italian-inspired restaurant, Erba. But why stop there? He expanded north of the 305's borders to Tequesta to serve fresh coastal Mediterranean dishes at NiMo. One thing is for sure: Chef Patel is certain to always keep us on our toes.