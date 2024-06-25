Best Brunch

After an 18-year culinary career in New York, Just Spoons Café chef and owner Dwight Bernard Witherspoon Jr. moved back to his hometown in 2019 to open a brunch restaurant. The idea? "Comfort food with a twist." The son of the chef at the helm of Lauderdale Lakes mainstay Spoons Grill and Restaurant, Witherspoon reimagines classic Southern recipes. Try the curry shrimp and grits, a delicious Caribbean-meets-soul-food offering that includes the silkiest grits you'll ever taste (sorry, grandma). Or devour one of the most popular menu items, fried chicken and vanilla-bean French toast, a sweet-and-spicy, never-soggy play on chicken and waffles with a Cajun kick. Honorable mentions include the fried catfish, smothered pork chops, and chicken and biscuits. Come to Just Spoons for the sour bitch mimosa, and stay for the speakeasy-style ambiance. You'll be hooked from the first bite.