 Best Brunch 2024 | Just Spoons Café | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Brunch

Just Spoons Café

After an 18-year culinary career in New York, Just Spoons Café chef and owner Dwight Bernard Witherspoon Jr. moved back to his hometown in 2019 to open a brunch restaurant. The idea? "Comfort food with a twist." The son of the chef at the helm of Lauderdale Lakes mainstay Spoons Grill and Restaurant, Witherspoon reimagines classic Southern recipes. Try the curry shrimp and grits, a delicious Caribbean-meets-soul-food offering that includes the silkiest grits you'll ever taste (sorry, grandma). Or devour one of the most popular menu items, fried chicken and vanilla-bean French toast, a sweet-and-spicy, never-soggy play on chicken and waffles with a Cajun kick. Honorable mentions include the fried catfish, smothered pork chops, and chicken and biscuits. Come to Just Spoons for the sour bitch mimosa, and stay for the speakeasy-style ambiance. You'll be hooked from the first bite.

Best Dim Sum

Tropical Chinese

Photo by Andrew Meade

While this Westchester restaurant has a massive menu filled with legit Chinese dishes, it's the dim sum that keeps 'em returning for more. Bring the whole family — real and Cuban cousins, and definitely a few friends — because Tropical Chinese is the kind of place that serves up big. It has a selection of more than 50 dim sum items that servers roll by so diners can choose their own adventure. Try not to order with your eyes, but if you do, get the fluffy pork bun, perfectly steamed shrimp siu mai, egg custard tarts, or go for the unfamiliar with crisp chicken feet. Sure, there's a regular dinner menu served after 3:30 p.m., but the lunch or brunch experience with dim sum carts is the way to get the best out of Tropical Chinese.

Best Outdoor Dining

The Yards at Amelia

You probably know that Hialeah had a glow-up. During that City of Progress makeover, the Yards at Amelia emerged as a central hub within the city's Amelia District. Located on Red Road, it delivers a new kind of outdoor dining experience. Sure, glistening lights hang above food trucks like Pia's Not Just Pizza, Los Tacos, Remaking Sushi, Boca Loca, and others, but what makes this place unique is that it's paired with an indoor pickleball court. We suggest eating after playing. They also host comedy nights, a Stomp the Yards dance battle, and even a Porsche meet-up — a very specifically Miami-type event. The space is expanding by taking over the former Valsan department store, so expect more yards and more room to park your Porsche.

Best Steakhouse

Red South Beach

Photo courtesy of Red the Steakhouse

From Japanese Wagyu to certified Angus beef strips, ribeyes, and filets, this underrated South of Fifth steakhouse serves up juicy cuts cooked exactly to your liking. Red South Beach is helmed by owner and chef Peter Vauthy and serves up dishes off a Cheesecake Factory-sized menu. There are nearly a dozen options when it comes to just steak cuts alone! They all pair phenomenally with the equally long list of sides. Everything, from sauces to garnishes, is prepared from scratch. Red also boasts a selection of more than 500 wines, and the restaurant's sommelier is always on hand to help you decide what will pair best with your hunk of personalized meat.

Best Restaurant for a First Date

The New Schnitzel House

The New Schnitzel House photo

Got a match on the apps? Then, you need to score a reservation at the New Schnitzel House. The New Schnitzel House upgrades the flair and delightful German fare of the old Schnitzel House. It also features a creative cocktail program reminiscent of its sister bar, Gramps, in Wynwood to provide a tasty social lubricant for a best first date. You can actually hear the other person talk at New Schnitzel House, assuming that's a goal — you know, to see if they're empty between the ears. Sharable "appeteasers" like the housemade pickle plate or pretzel with beer cheese and mustard are guaranteed to spark convo. The schnitzel is obviously a solid choice, but so is the array of "snausages." While salads usually suck at restaurants, New Schnitzel House cracked that code with three great options. Just be sure to check your chompers in the mirrored bathroom after you indulge. Depending on what you want out of your date, the weekend brunch is a little more wholesome, the outdoor patio with its twinkling lights provides a When Harry Met Sally rom-com energy, but the dimly lit and thoughtfully decorated interior is the way to go to bring the Moonstruck-in-Miami vibe. The restaurant is taking a summer hiatus but will reopen in the fall. So start planning a rendezvous now.

Best Intimate Restaurant

Grand Central by Nuno Grullon

Grand Central photo

A veteran of many a Miami restaurant kitchen, Nuno Grullon became his own boss in 2020 when he and business partner Akira Van Egmond opened Uptown 66, a taco ventanita across Biscayne Boulevard from Legion Park. With the pandemic as its crucible, Uptown 66 flourished, winning "Best Tacos" in the 2022 edition of this issue and backing that up with a $20,000 grand prize in Good Morning America's "United States of Tacos" tour in '23. Last fall Grullon doubled down on Biscayne with the debut of Grand Central by Nuno Grullon, a hole-in-the-wall bistro just north of 79th Street. The menu is focused — a half-dozen starters, a half-dozen mains, and a few dessert options. But service and execution are superb from the moment you step inside. Standout appetizers include a plate of baked clams and a wonderful Little Gem wedge salad, and, among the mains, a decadent lobster ravioli, one of the best burgers on the eastern seaboard, and a chicken pot pie that's nothing like Mom used to make unless Mom wore a toque for her day job. And all of it exists in the least likely of locations — sandwiched between a vape shop and a payday loan establishment — for a wee, French-inspired white-tablecloth restaurant, but Grullon and Van Egmond pull it off with grace, flair, and more than a soupçon of affection.

Best Romantic Restaurant

Casadonna

Photo by Ngoc Minh Ngo

Occupying the lower level of Miami's historic women's club, Casadonna is coastal Italian-inspired bliss. The spot marks the first collaboration between two mega-hospitality icons, Groot Hospitality and TAO Group. A buzzy vibe and showy offerings (e.g., a lemon dessert that literally looks like a lemon) were to be expected. But, there's a romance factor that was comparatively unexpected and is best experienced at its river-adjacent outdoor space. Candlelit tables, plush pink couches, pops of palms, and Italian-inspired lighting complete the vibe. Inside, it's equally as warm, with dashes of bubble gum pinks and aqua blues, and gold touches. If this atmosphere doesn't get the engines going well, that's on you.

Best Hotel Restaurant

Mareva 1939

Photo by Alex DeLuca

Located beneath the timeless National Hotel on Collins Avenue, Mareva 1939 transports diners to a sophisticated seaside spot somewhere in coastal Spain. Come nightfall, the semi-outdoor restaurant transforms into a romantic haven with dazzling palm trees and candlelit tables bordering the hotel's infinity pool. Aside from its charming ambiance and friendly service, the restaurant's Spanish-style cuisine is legit. The menu features delectable Galician-style octopus, melt-in-your-mouth Iberico ham croquetas, and various paellas (we strongly recommend the black paella made with squid ink). If you're feeling extra fancy, pair your tapas with a refreshing glass of sangria or una copa de vino from renowned Spanish wine regions like Basque Country and Ribera del Duero.

Best Clubstaurant

Queen

Photo by Craig Dennis

Fans of decadence, design, and delicacies, take note: Queen is the sexiest supper club in South Florida, hands down. With ambiance by Carlos Rodriguez of boutique architecture and design firm Modplay Casa, the space was created to be sultry and sensual with warm colors and curated lighting. There's a strict dress code, but why wouldn't you want to dress up for a debaucherous night out? The performances are unforgettable, with shows curated by artistic director Sebastiano di Meo. Prepare for jaw-dropping acts on stage and aerialists above. A tip: Don't miss out on the house-smoked bacon or omakase.

Best Place to Dine with Dogs

Greenstreet Cafe

Courtesy of GreenStreet Cafe

Greenstreet Cafe is arguably the most quintessentially "Grove" restaurant. For more than 30 years, it has served locals with predictably tasty meals and a reliably lovely al-fresco dining experience. That it's a sidewalk café facing the shops on Main Highway and Commodore Plaza makes this the perfect place to bring your pooch to dog- and people-watch. Servers are super pet-friendly and will provide a little water dish for your pup. Warning: If you sneak your canine pal too many French fries, your dog may never leave and will forever cry out to return while on a walk in the neighborhood.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2024

Best Of Miami®

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation