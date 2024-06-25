Best Boba Tea

Boba tea is everywhere right now. Just about every Asian restaurant or grocery in South Florida suddenly offers the Taiwanese treat. It's a refreshing iced tea mixed with chewy, sweet tapioca balls that you suck through a comically large straw. Bubba Tea N Smoothies, located in the heart of Wynwood, makes 'em better than the rest. It offers ten milk tea varieties, and for the lactose intolerant and vegan among us, a septet of fruit teas, each more delicious than the next. But if you're not content with their Miami melon, melon and black tea infused with black pearls, or their coco jelly, coconut-milk tea fused with coconut jelly, you can Dr. Frankenstein your own concoction with ten different fruit flavors and ten different types of boba.